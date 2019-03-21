Here comes Levi Strauss…

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Levi Strauss & Co. is set to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The blue-jean maker is returning to the public market after more than three decades.

Its trading debut comes amid a host of fresh initial public offerings, as Lyft, Uber, Airbnb, and a plethora of other companies are getting set to debut.

Levi Strauss & Co., the iconic 146-year-old blue-jean maker, is set to return to the public market through an initial public offering Thursday after a three-decade absence.

The San Francisco-based company priced its IPO of nearly 36.7 milion Class A shares at $17 a share, higher than the $14-$16 that was expected. Shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “LEVI.”

Levi’s return to the public market comes during a red-hot time for the IPO market, as companies like Lyft, Uber, and Airbnb are expected to debut later this year.

