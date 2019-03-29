9 classic Levi’s jeans styles that make the recently public company iconic — and 4 new ones that hint at an evolution

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Denim company Levi’s went public for the second time in its history on March 21, 2019.

For more than 160 years, it’s been known for making comfortable, durable, and versatile jeans that act as the foundation of any casual outfit.

Coming off a 2018 fiscal year with $5.6 billion in net revenue and now valued around $8.6 billion after its IPO, Levi’s has enjoyed a great deal of success, driven largely by its men’s jeans business.

As it continues growing, it wants to expand its women’s business, focus on newer product categories, and prove it has more than 501s up its sleeve.

At the end of March, Levi Strauss & Co. officially became a publicly traded company. Though the 165-year-old, San Francisco-based company first went public in 1971, the Strauss family reclaimed ownership and took it private again in 1985.

Now, it’s ready for its second go-around, and on the day of its IPO, the NYSE even relaxed its no-blue-jeans policy for the momentous occasion.

The sea of denim jackets and jeans on the trading floor was a perfect representation of Levi’s as a brand – a symbol for hard work that has its roots among gold miners, cowboys, and railroad workers, but also something you can pull out of the closet knowing it will be casual, easy to wear, and universally embraced.

Closing the day with a stock price of $22.41, putting the jeans company at a valuation of $8.6 billion, Levi’s is moving forward as a public company with bigger aspirations. While its men’s jeans business continues to drive the bulk of its sales, it also wants to expand partnerships, introduce new products, and lean into tops and women’s fashion.

If you look past its iconic 501s, you’ll see that you can explore a lot more from Levi’s, including outerwear, dresses, and accessories like belts. Special collections like Vintage Clothing and Made & Crafted feature premium materials and premium prices, while retailer-exclusive lines with Walmart and Target are meant to attract more value-focused customers.

At the design and production level, sustainability and responsible production are increasingly important values to the company (and to shoppers at large). Levi’s is using more than 20 water-saving finish techniques, which it calls Water<Less techniques and apply to more than two-thirds of its products. Its Better Cotton Initiative trains farmers to grow cotton more efficiently and with less environmentally harmful methods, and it sources down for its jackets with methods approved by the Responsible Down Standard.

With one foot in its past and the knowledge that it will always able to call itself the maker of the world’s first blue jean, Levi’s is also exploring new ways to stay relevant in the clothing world.

Below, you can shop the comfortable, well-fitting denim styles that it’s most known for, alongside the newer styles that hint at its evolution.

See the 9 denim best sellers and 4 more recent developments from Levi’s below.

501 Original Fit

The 501 Originals are a non-stretch, straight-leg jean with five pockets and a button fly. You can’t get more classic than this comfortable and durable style that goes with pretty much everything.

505 Regular Fit

If you want a little more thigh room and a zip fly (first introduced in 1967!), go for the 505s instead. You have a whole range of washes to choose from.

511 Slim Fit

Stretchy jeans are a game changer for comfort. The 511 Slim Fit jeans sit below the waist and look sleek, but are secretly very comfortable.

514 Straight Fit

If you like straight leg jeans and have a medium or athletic build, this is the perfect style for casual, everyday wear.

550 Relaxed Fit

Whether your office has a casual dress code or you’re enjoying a laid-back weekend, you can wear these slightly baggy jeans that give you plenty of room to move around.

711 Skinny

711 Skinny Jeans, $59.50, available at Levi’s | Also available in more colors and potentially for less at: Amazon, JCPenney, and Kohl’s Skinny jeans will forever be a closet staple. This flattering style has a bit of stretch so you never feel like your skinny jeans are strangling you.

721 High Rise Skinny

With a pair of regular skinny jeans ticked off your list, you might also need a pair of high-rise ones to offer waist definition. The 721s have a special, soft sculpt fabrication that feels great on your skin.

501 Skinny

In the women’s sections, the 501s translate into a loose skinny jean that comes in a few ripped styles.

Original Trucker Jacket

The denim jacket is another essential, especially in the spring and summer, that you can’t pass up. Cuff the sleeves, or leave them long, and adjust the back waist tabs for a personalized fit.

Customized denim

In the age where customization and personalization reign supreme, Levi’s allows you to make a unique custom trucker jacket with embroidered lettering. You can place your message of self-expression on the chest, back panel, or back waistband of the jacket.

Frida Coat

Denim isn’t the only fabric you can buy at Levi’s. This long and stylish coat is made from wool and has a tie to accentuate your waist.

Mighty Tee

Jeans always look great with a bright and impactful T-shirt. With its soft yet slightly heavy jersey feel and boxy cut, this color-blocked tee will be your go-to when you’re tired of plain white shirts.

Ribcage Straight

While skinny jeans were once the only cut you wore every day, other cuts, along with stylish embellishments, are making their way back into popularity. The Ribcage jeans have a super-high waist, the brand’s famous leather patch on the back waist, and chewed hems.