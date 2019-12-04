Levi’s made an exact replica of Albert Einstein’s iconic leather jacket and sold it for $1,200

source Levi’s

Levi’s sold a replica of Albert Einstein’s historic Menlo Cossack Jacket.

The item was sold in black and cost $1,200.

Levi’s made the Moosylvania’s list of “Millennials’ Top 100 Brands” list for 2019, which resulted from a survey of 1,000 millennial consumers.

Albert Einstein won a Nobel Prize. He also used to wear a trendy leather jacket.

Levi’s Vintage Clothing sold an exact replica of the iconic leather jacket that the physicist used to wear while he worked. Starting on Wednesday, the historic Menlo Cossack Jacket was available in black and available on Levi.com and in select stores for $1,200. Online, the jacket sold out in mere hours.

Levi’s also partnered with Brooklyn-based perfume house D.S & Durga to recreate the scent of the jacket, which blends pipe tobacco, papyrus manuscripts, and vintage leather.

caption German-American physicist Albert Einstein wearing a leather jacket. source University of New Hampshire/Gado/Contributor

Levi’s acquired Einstein’s original jacket in a 2016 auction. The clothing company previously released the garment in a 2018 collection in brown for the same price of $1,200.

This version of the jacket is identical to the original, with the exception of the color: black. The garment will be sold in a limited edition set of 500. Those who purchase it will also receive a replica of the auction paddle that was used to bid on the garment originally.

Einstein purchased the Levi’s Menlo Cossack leather jacket in the mid-1930s and went on to wear it for decades.

