5-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he ‘doesn’t particularly enjoy driving’

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t actually like driving.

That’s what the Formula One star told David Letterman on the latest season of Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” anyways.

“I love the racing part, but there’s no competition on the road,” he said. “And also, there’s a lot of crazy drivers out there.”

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton may be a five-time Formula One world champion, but that doesn’t mean he always likes getting behind the wheel.

Speaking to David Letterman on the latest season of Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Hamilton, who won the British Grand Prix on Sunday, said he “doesn’t particularly enjoy driving.”

When asked by Letterman if he’s ever been pulled over in his road car, he said, “Unfortunately, yeah.”

“The thing is, back in the day, probably in the 80s it would have been cool, ‘No wonder, he’s a racing driver, of course he’s going to speed on the road,’ but today, you’re viewed so much more, there are kids watching you,” Hamilton said.

Despite the fact he’s often spotted driving some of the rarest, most expensive, and bizarre vehicles imaginable, he added: “Honestly, I’m really chilled on the road. I don’t particularly enjoy driving, so I don’t drive a lot.”

After the audience and Letterman reacted with laughter, he added: “Racing, I like. That came out wrong.

That doesn’t mean Hamilton, considered to be one of the best racing drivers of all time, doesn’t attract attention with his day-to-day driving, though.

He went on to tell Letterman that one time when he was driving in London, his car “made a lot of noise” even though he wasn’t speeding.

“I got flashing lights behind me and he came to the window, and he’s like ‘Who do you think you are, Lewis Hamilton?’ and he looked down like ‘Oh, jeeze.’ It was really cool.”

