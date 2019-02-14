Lewis Hamilton screamed ‘woo-hoo!’ mid-lap when he took his new Mercedes F1 car for its first spin

caption Lewis Hamilton likes his new wheels. source Twitter / Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton screamed “woohoo!” mid-lap when he took his new Mercedes Formula 1 car, the W10, for a spin for the first time on Wednesday.

The Mercedes AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+ replaces last season’s model, the W09, a car that Hamilton raced impressively throughout 2018 as he won his fifth Formula 1 world championship title.

A camera mounted behind the left-hand side of Hamilton’s shoulder recorded the British racer as he tested his new car at the Silverstone race track in England.

He maintained a consistent speed coming out of the pit-lane, but got so excited mid-lap that he screamed “woohoo!” He even said “it’s the best feeling when you pull away” as he was clearly impressed with the car’s acceleration.

Towards the end of the video, he can be heard giggling before saying: “It feels amazing.”

Watch Hamilton hurtle the W10 around Silverstone right here:

What a day ???????? This was my first ever lap in the #W10. Bring on the season ahead… ???????? #WelcomeW10 #TeamLH @mercedesamgf1 pic.twitter.com/9Ocb7cHI0w — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 14, 2019

Hamilton has little more than a month to get himself used to the W10 race car ahead of the new 2019 season, which starts with the Australian Grand Prix on March 17.

But, judging from how happy he was in the clip above, it is a challenge he will clearly relish.