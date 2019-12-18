LG’s selling a 49-inch 4K smart TV for less than an iPad — just $280 at Best Buy

source Best Buy

LG makes some of the better TVs on the market – including this ultra-affordable 49-inch 6900-series model.

This 49-inch TV offers a 4K resolution, LG’s WebOS smart TV system, and more.

Best Buy is currently offering the TV for a cool $50 off – bringing the total down to an impressive $279.99.

In the market for a new 4K TV but don’t want to break the bank? Best Buy might have the best deal for you. The retailer now has a sweet deal on the 49-inch 6900-series TV, with which you’ll save a welcome $50 off the already affordable price of $329.99. The result is a 4K smart TV that only costs $279.99.

You’ll get some pretty sweet features for that price, too. Sure, you’re not going to get OLED-quality black levels, but considering the TV has a 4K resolution and supports HDR, it should offer a decent image quality. It also comes with a quad-core image processor, which should help even older content look great on the 4K panel via upscaling.

The TV is pretty smart, too. It comes with LG’s much-loved WebOS smart TV platform that allows you to download apps for all your favorite streaming services, including the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and so on. On top of that, the TV integrates with your Apple smart home setup, thanks to the built-in HomeKit support.

Don’t want to use WebOS? No problem. The TV has three HDMI ports built into it, along with two USB ports, which can be used for both power delivery and for accessing local content. In other words, you’ll easily be able to use your preferred streaming devices, gaming consoles, and so on.

If you prefer a different size, the other sizes in this series are available at a discount, too – but they’re not quite as affordable as the 49-inch model.