This 24-inch LG computer monitor is $65 off on Amazon today only — it’s a great choice for budget shoppers

source LG

The LG 24MP88HV-S 24-inch monitor is only $149.99 on Amazon right now – a $65 discount off its original price.

This monitor sports an edge-to-edge Full HD screen with just 2.5-millimeter bezels.

It also has built-in speakers and handy on-screen controls.

This deal is only active until 3 a.m. EST, so don’t miss out if you’re interested.

LG is known for its gorgeous display panels. But many of the company’s most famous devices – including that crazy rollable TV the company unveiled at CES 2019 – cost many hundreds or thousands of dollars. But if you’re interested in a more affordable computer monitor from LG, look no further than LG’s 24MP88HV-S Monitor.

Today, this budget LG monitor has been discounted by $65 on Amazon, bringing the price down to $149.99. It’s part of a Deal of the Day promotion, so the sale only runs until 3 a.m. EST today, August 12, 2019.

According to expert reviews, the best thing about this monitor is the picture quality. The Full HD IPS display covers over 99% of the sRGB spectrum and includes a Reader Mode that reduces blue light. Because blue light has been shown to cause eyestrain, your eyes may thank you for using this feature. A built-in Black Stabilizer brightens up dark scenes without washing out the colors on the screen.

There’s also an on-screen control panel that allows you to customize your window setup. You can choose between 14 screen layouts, including four picture-in-picture choices, and you can display and resize multiple windows at once.

While hardcore gamers or photo- and video-editing professionals may want a more expensive display, this monitor is worth looking into for budget-minded users. It’s also a good deal for high-school or college students who need a good monitor for their workstation at home.