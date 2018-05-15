If you preorder LG’s new iPhone X clone, you can get a free 4K HDR TV — but only if you live in Canada

- source
- LG
- LG is about to launch a sweet promotion: If you preorder the company’s new LG G7 Thinq smartphone, you can get a 43-inch 4K HDR TV for free.
- Unfortunately, the promotion is only available in Canada, and it’s only for a limited time.
- You’ll need to provide proof of your purchase on LG’s website before July 31, 2018, to be eligible for the freebie.
LG is running a great promotion for its new smartphone, the LG G7 Thinq, which looks an awful lot like Apple’s iPhone X but runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.
If you live in Canada, and you preorder the LG G7 Thinq smartphone between May 18 and May 31, you’ll get a 43-inch 4K TV with HDR from LG, for free. Specifically, you’ll be getting this model.
You’ll need to be a resident of Canada, and you’ll need to place your preorder through one of the following retailers or carriers:
Carriers:
– Bell
– Bell MTS
– Fido
– Freedom
– Koodo
– Rogers
– SaskTel
– Telus
– Virgin Mobile
Retailers:
– Best Buy
– Best Buy Mobile
– Mobile Shop
– T-Booth Wireless
– Visions Electronics
– Walmart
– Wireless Etc
– Wireless Wave
– wow Mobile
Once you place your preorder through one of the above retailers or carriers, you’ll need to visit this LG website and submit your proof of purchase there to receive the 43-inch 4K HDR TV.
Here’s hoping LG decides to run similar promotions in more regions around the globe.