While not sucking dirt, this vacuum cleaner moonlights as a crime-fighter to scare off a burglar in Israel

Most vacuum cleaners are now built to clean hard-to-reach corners but how many can also claim to also be a crime-fighter.
Meet the LG HOM-BOT Turbo+, a high-tech smart vacuum cleaner.
In April this year, its owner Kobi Ozer was working in his office when he suddenly received images on his phone of someone who had broken into his home in Holon, Israel.
Turns out, his LG HOM-BOT Turbo+ was sending pictures of the intruder because its built-in motion sensors had detected unusual movements.
Ozer immediately called the police and his neighbour but the burglar probably fled the scene when the vacuum cleaner’s lights started flashing.
Fortunately, nothing was missing or damaged.
So there you have it, this robotic vacuum cleaner not only keeps your house clean but its Home-View and Home-Guard functions – which is capable of sending five images in sequence to a mobile phone through the LG SmartThinQ app – also turns it into your own personal security guard.