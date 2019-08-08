LG’s excellent $5,800 4K OLED TV is $1,100 off at Newegg today only

caption LG OLED C9 Series source Amazon

The LG C9 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy with its 4K resolution, smart TV features, and big screen.

It delivers excellent image quality and sharp, accurate colors.

On Newegg, the 77-inch model is available for $4,699 – almost 20% off its normal price.

This sale ends today on August 8, so if you want a 4K TV, we recommend you take advantage of the deal as soon as possible.

LG is renowned for making some of the best TVs that money can buy. The LG C9 OLED is the cream of the crop, and its 77-inch C9PUB model is on sale at Newegg for $1,100 off its original price of $5,799 today only (August 8, 2019).

Reviewers have praised the C9 series for its bright and accurate 4K OLED screen, but it’s got a few other nifty features as well. The device has both Alexa and Google Assistant built in, and you can use either voice assistant to control the TV or a wide variety of other smart-home devices.

LG also has a decent app store, so even if you don’t have an external streaming stick – such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku Streaming Stick – you can still access Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other video services.

This TV is also a looker, with a sleek, thin frame that’s only a quarter-inch thick. LG’s remote also supports motion control, so you can feel like a wizard when swiping between screens.

The product’s biggest downside is, of course, the price. The 77-inch C9PUB usually costs $5,799, which is a lot, even among LG TVs. But Newegg has chopped $1,100 off the model’s regular price, and you can get it now for $4,699.

It’s still a steep price even with such a big discount, but if you want one of the best TVs in the business, you’ll want to check out this deal.