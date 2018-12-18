The futuristic LG TV that rolls itself in and out of a box could hit living rooms in 2019 — check it out in action

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The rollable TV technology that LG showed off at CES earlier this year will be released as a consumer product in 2019, according to a Bloomberg report.

The TV display itself is rolled up like a poster in its enclosure when not in use. It un-rolls and raises itself upward with a press of a button.

It may seem like a novelty, but there are some actual realistic applications for a rollable TV.

The rollable OLED TV technology that LG showed off at CES earlier this year will become a TV you can actually buy in 2019, according to Bloomberg, which cited a source familiar with the matter.

LG’s rollable TV was among the most popular and sensational products at CES 2018. With the press of a button, a large 65-inch TV display would emerge from a narrow rectangular box. With another press of a button, the TV display would lower itself back into its rectangular enclosure.

There’s no word on pricing at the moment, and it’s easy to expect an astronomical price tag. We’ll have to wait and see what LG announces in 2019.

Check out LG’s rollable 65-inch OLED TV in action:

To fit inside its enclosure, the display itself needs to roll up like a poster. When it un-rolls itself out of the enclosure, the display is supported with a seemingly invisible frame.

It may seem like a pointless novelty, but a rollable TV design has realistic applications.

For one, it can be hidden from view when not in use, essentially doing away with the large rectangular black void that can affect a room’s decor. Here’s what it looks like when the display itself is rolled away inside its enclosure:

LG’s rollable TV can also roll itself down to better display certain videos.

The TV display can roll itself down to the native aspect ratio of the movie you’re watching, eliminating those letterboxing black bars you might see above and below the actual picture. It’s true that letterboxing isn’t a pressing problem to solve, but if it can be solved, then why not?

And it can be rolled down until it’s a narrow sliver when displaying things like music information or the weather.

Rollable TV displays are only possible with one type of screen technology.

The only type of displays that can flex enough to roll up like a poster are OLED panels, which are also the most coveted and expensive type of TV displays. OLED panels tend to deliver a superior image over traditional and less expensive LCD panels. Combined with the novel roll-up and roll-down effect, LG’s OLED rollable TV is a thing to behold.

We might learn more about LG’s rollable TV plans at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

LG's booth at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LG first unveiled its 65-inch rollable OLED TV prototype at CES 2018, so there’s a good chance we’ll hear more in early January, when CES 2019 kicks off. LG’s opening keynote is scheduled for January 7th at 6:30pm PT, and Business Insider will be in attendance.