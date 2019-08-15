Best Buy is discounting an LG soundbar and subwoofer by $120 right now

source Best Buy

TV speakers aren’t the best. Adding a soundbar is a quick and easy way to upgrade your living room audio.

The LG SK4D soundbar and subwoofer are well-designed and offer a nice full sound – especially for a sound system that normally costs $280.

For a limited time, the sound system is even cheaper than it usually is thanks to a $120 discount at Best Buy.

TVs generally don’t have great built-in speakers, so if you want to easily upgrade your living room audio, you might want to pick up a soundbar.

LG has been making great affordable soundbars for some time now – and for a limited time, you can get one of its best budget-friendly ones for even less.

The LG SK4D soundbar is on sale for $159.99 at Best Buy, which is $120 off the original price.

The soundbar can get pretty loud, thanks to its 300W output power. It also offers a full sound with a detailed and clear high-end. The bass is even more powerful, thanks to the included subwoofer. Bass is often an area where built-in TV speakers fail.

While you’ll need to connect the soundbar to your TV with a cable to get audio, it can also act like a wireless speaker. You can stream music to it from your phone via Bluetooth.

The audio system also has a sleek and stylish design that should look right at home on any TV stand or entertainment center.