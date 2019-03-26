A machine that makes frozen desserts looks like a Keurig for ice cream

caption LG’s “SnowWhite” can produce ice cream, sorbet, gelato, and frozen yogurt on demand. source LG

LG has unveiled a prototype of a Keurig-like personal frozen-dessert maker.

The “SnowWhite” would use two different pods to produce multiple flavors of ice cream, sorbet, gelato, and frozen yogurt on demand.

The product is just a prototype at this point, so LG has not yet released a price point or rollout period for the machine.

The “SnowWhite” would use specialized capsules to match users’ preferences, with one base and one flavor pod to produce any number of sweet combinations in just two to five minutes, according to Engadget.

caption SnowWhite uses specialized capsules to match users’ preferences. source LG

A representative for LG told INSIDER that the SnowWhite is just a prototype at this point, so the company has not yet released a price point or rollout period for the potential product. However, a SnowWhite machine (albeit a non-working model) was on display at LG’s first-ever appearance at SXSW in Austin, Texas, earlier this month.

While it might become a reality in future, in the meantime, old-fashioned cartons or trips to the ice cream parlor will have to suffice.