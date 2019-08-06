One of the biggest Android device makers could announce a new phone with three screens next month

source LG

LG teased an announcement for a new smartphone that could include three screens.

The teaser video comes ahead of the IFA tech conference in Berlin, which starts on September 6.

The video appears to show a phone with two full-sized screens that opens like a book, with a smaller display on its front.

However, the video could be showing a phone that’s compatible with an accessory similar to LG’s Dual Screen case.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If a smartphone with just one screen isn’t enough for you, LG may soon have you covered.

The company published a video on Monday teasing an upcoming announcement for IFA 2019, the annual technology convention in Berlin, which hints that it may debut a phone with three screens. The teaser appears to show a phone with two screens that unfolds like a book. It seemingly has a similar shape as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, except the teaser clearly indicates that LG’s phone will have two separate screens rather than one single foldable screen.

Based on the video, it also looks like two screens will be able to run two different apps simultaneously. For example, the clip shows a game running on one screen and a navigation app on the other. At the end of the teaser, the phone snaps shut and the time and date can be seen glowing on the front – hinting that the device will include a third cover display.

Read more: Don’t buy a new iPhone right now

It looks very similar to the Dual Screen case LG introduced for its V50 ThinQ phone, which as its name implies adds a second screen to the device. In its video introducing the Dual Screen case for the V50, LG demonstrated how that additional display could be used to extend one app across two screens or run two separate apps.

That video from February shows the V50 running a messaging app on one screen and what appears to be Google Maps on the other, as well as a racing game that situates the actual game on one screen and the controls on the other. So it’s possible that the device LG is teasing may not actually be a triple screen smartphone, but perhaps a new phone that’s compatible with an accessory similar to LG’s Dual Screen case.

LG’s second-screen phone case comes at a time when companies like Samsung and Huawei are launching their first foldable phones, which aim to offer the benefits of both a larger tablet-sized screen and the portability of a phone. Samsung will be launching the nearly $2,000 Galaxy Fold in September after delaying the device’s April release because of technical issues experienced by some reviewers. Huawei also delayed the Mate X’s launch, which was initially scheduled for June.

LG’s announcement is set for September 6 when IFA kicks off. Check out the full video below.