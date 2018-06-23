20 spectacular photos of cities celebrating LGBT Pride around the world

In the US, June is Pride month. It’s a time when cities show extra support for LGBTQ+ rights, culture, and communities through parades, drag shows, film festivals, talks, rallies, and more.

The tradition that goes back to the early 1970s, when New York and San Francisco began hosting events to commemorate the Stonewall Riots and work toward full equality for LGBTQ+ people.

The US is far from the only country to recognize pride. Queer people in nations around the world face their own unique challenges, and cities aim to highlight them through their Pride celebrations throughout the year.

Here’s how 19 cities around the world have celebrated Pride in 2018 so far.

Columbus, Indiana, began showing its Pride in April, a few months earlier than most of the nation.

caption Artist Mocha Debeaute performs during the drag show at the Columbus Pride Festival on April 14, 2018 in Columbus, Indiana. source Getty Images

The Pride festival occurred in downtown Columbus, the hometown of Vice President Mike Pence (an outspoken opponent of the LGBT community on many issues).

In New York City, each borough is holding its own Pride events and parades during June, except for Staten Island, which celebrates in May.

caption People take part in the Pride day parade in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 3, 2018. source Reuters

The parade in Queens, pictured above, featured plenty of glitter and rainbow iconography.

Mumbai’s Pride parade in February stopped traffic.

caption Participants walk during the Queer Azaadi Pride March in Mumbai, India, February 3, 2018. source Reuters

In May, Seoul hosted its first-ever drag queen parade, which activists have hailed as “a huge milestone.” Dozens attended.

caption A participant in South Korea’s drag queen parade on May 26, 2018. source AFP

South Korea still struggles with LGBTQ+ rights. Homosexuality is legal, but the country still bans same-sex marriage and adoption. Protections against discrimination are limited as well.

In India, the city of Ahmadabad held its first-ever queer parade in February.

Before the parade, activists hosted a conference where they talked about LGBTQ+ issues in India. According to The Times of India, Section 377 of the country’s Penal Code – which criminalizes homosexuality – was the main topic of discussion.

Similarly, folks in Lebanon highlighted LGBTQ+ discrimination and abuse during Beirut’s Pride celebrations in May. The community is the most vibrant, creative, and open in the Arab world.

Pictured above, drag queen Hoedy performed at a drag ball during Beirut Pride week in May.

In early May, Tokyo held its annual Rainbow Pride Parade. This year’s theme was “Change,” a call to respect everyone regardless of sexuality.

caption Two couples in wedding attire take part in the Tokyo Rainbow Pride Parade on May 6, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. source Getty Images

Source: The Japan Times

At Pride in Havana, Cuba, dancers and drag queens performed on a float pulled by a tractor in May.

The march commemorated the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, celebrated globally on May 17.

A week later, Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, held its own parade. A girls’ dance team marched with a rainbow flag.

Protected by riot police in Kiev, Ukraine, drag queens in whimsical garb rode on parade floats on June 17.

In Warsaw, LGBTQ+ activists say a conservative turn in Poland is motivating them to fight harder for their rights. They still believe same-sex marriage won’t be legalized anytime soon.

Poland’s queer community is celebrating Pride in June.

In Tirana, Albania, the parade is called (P)Ride, because attendees ride bikes down city streets in May.

caption LGBT rights activists react during the Tirana Gay (P)Ride in Tirana, Albania May 13, 2018. source Reuters

Crowds gathered in rainbow costumes for Mexico City’s parade and rally along Reforma Avenue in January.

caption Members of the LGBT community carry a rainbow flag during a Lesbian and Gay Pride rally in Mexico City, Mexico January 27, 2018. source Reuters

The costumes at the parade in Brussels were a bit more involved.

caption People take part in the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018. source Reuters

People held up transgender pride flags at El Salvador’s parade in May. Thousands of people attended.

caption A participant holds up a transgender pride flag to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia in San Salvador, El Salvador May 17, 2018. source Reuters

In April, a group of people at the parade in San Jose, Costa Rica, showed support for Carlos Alvarado Quesada, who was campaigning for the country’s presidency at the time. (He won a day later.)

caption Supporters of Carlos Alvarado Quesada, presidential candidate of the ruling Citizens’ Action Party (PAC), hold up a rainbow LGBT pride flag during the presidential election in San Jose, Costa Rica, April 1, 2018. source Reuters

Alvarado Quesada defeated Fabricio Alvarado Muñoz, a conservative evangelical pastor and singer who campaigned against same-sex marriage.

Thousands of revelers flooded the streets for Sao Paulo’s parade in early June.

caption Revellers dance as they take part in the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2018. source Reuters

Lisbon’s Pride festival took place beside a river. It included DJs, vendors, bars, lounge space, and exhibitions.

caption A participant poses for a portrait before the Gay Pride Parade in downtown Lisbon, Portugal June 16, 2018. source Reuters

In Israel, Tel Aviv had one of its largest Pride parades yet.

caption Revellers take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2018. source Reuters

The event attracted more than 250,000 people from the country and abroad.

caption Revellers take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2018. source Reuters

Source: Reuters