8 LGBTQ films coming out in 2020

There are several LGBTQ films premiering in 2020.

Comedies like “The Thing About Harry,” “Lazy Susan,” and “Happiest Season” are all set to open this year.

Likewise, dramas like “Ammonite,” “Good Joe Bell,” and “The Boys in the Band” will also premiere.

This year, there are LGBTQ movies premiering at movie theatres and on streaming services that are hoping to measure up to the iconic queer movies of the past like “Brokeback Mountain” and “Call Me By Your Name.”

From rom-coms to period pieces, these are the LGBTQ movies premiering in 2020.

“The Thing About Harry” is an LGBTQ rom-com that premiered this Valentine’s Day.

“The Thing About Harry” is a teen rom-com that follows Sam and Harry as they embark on a road trip together. Over the course of their journey, their relationship moves from rivals to something more. Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye” also makes an appearance in the movie. The comedy originally premiered on Freeform, but you can now watch it on Hulu.

Premiere Date: February 15

Sean Hayes will star in the comedy “Lazy Susan” this year.

In “Lazy Susan,” Sean Hayes will play Susan, a woman who has been unmotivated for most of her life and finds herself without a job, without relationships, and seemingly without a life. The “Will & Grace” actor will be sharing the screen with Allison Janney and Matthew Broderick.

Premiere Date: April 3

Marvel’s first LGBTQ-friendly film, “The Eternals,” is set to premiere this year.

After the massive success of “Avengers,” Marvel is creating a new band of superheroes known as “The Eternals.” This movie, however, will be much more LGBTQ-friendly, featuring one of the first openly gay superheroes and the first same-sex kiss. Brian Tyree Henry will play the gay superhero, and the film will also star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek.

Premiere Date: November 6

Kristen Stewart will star in a lesbian rom-com called “Happiest Season.”

Clea DuVall directs “Happiest Season,” which follows Stewart’s character as she plans to propose to her girlfriend at a family holiday party. Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza are also set to appear in the upcoming comedy.

Premiere Date: November 25

“Ammonite” will be a lesbian period piece starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

Francis Lee made a name for himself with a gay love story, “God’s Own Country.” The director is following it up with a lesbian drama called “Ammonite.” The film is set in 1840s England and follows British paleontologist Mary Anning – played by Winslet – and a wealthy socialite, as they fall into a deep love affair.

Premiere Date: Set for 2020

Mark Wahlberg will star in “Good Joe Bell,” which is based on a true story.

In 2013, Joe Bell walked across the country on foot in the memory of his son who killed himself after being bullied in school for being gay. Wahlberg will play the grief-stricken father alongside Connie Britton. The film shares its writers with “Brokeback Mountain.”

Premiere Date: Set for 2020

Ryan Murphy is turning the Broadway show “The Boys in the Band” into a Netflix movie.

“The Boys in the Band” is a play that follows a group of friends that get together for a birthday party. As the plot unravels, secrets are revealed from each of the characters. The show was revived on Broadway in 2018, but “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy is turning the show into a movie for Netflix. The Broadway cast, which included Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and Andrew Rannells, are set to reprise their roles in the movie.

Premiere Date: Set for 2020

Ryan Murphy will also turn the Broadway musical “The Prom” into a movie for Netflix with an all-star cast.

“The Prom” premiered on Broadway in 2016, and it followed a high school girl as she fights with her community for her right to bring a girl to prom as her date. In 2019, it was announced that Murphy will be turning the show into a Netflix movie with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana Grande, Keegan Michael-Key, and Awkwafina.

Premiere Date: Set for 2020