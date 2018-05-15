Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong Belt and Road Resources Centre

A unique and authentic learning opportunity about people, culture and countries on the Belt and Road at Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 May 2018 – Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong (‘LPCUWC’ or ‘the College’) has received HK$50M donation from Dr The Honorable Lee Shau Kee, GBM, through Lee Shau Kee Foundation (‘the Foundation’) for the establishment of a Belt and Road Resources Centre (‘The Centre’) at the College in Wu Kai Sha, Shatin. The Centre is scheduled to open in autumn 2019.





Dr. Lee Shau Kee and Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong signed the donation agreement. (From left to right: Dr Ronald Lu, Board Member and Chairman of the Campus Development Sub- committee of LPCUWC; Mr Thomas Liang, Board Member of LPCUWC; Mr Anthony Tong, Chairman of the Board of LPCUWC; Dr Lee Shau Kee, Chairman of Henderson Land Group; Dr Peter Lee, Vice Chairman of Henderson Land Group; Mr Martin Lee, Vice Chairman of Henderson Land Group)





From left to right: Mr Willie Heung, Development Director of LPCUWC; Mr Arnett Edwards, Principal of LPCUWC; Mrs Ruth Lau, the School Supervisor of LPCUWC; Dr Ronald Lu, Board Member and Chairman of the Campus Development Sub-committee of LPCUWC; Mr Thomas Liang, Board Member of LPCUWC; Mr Anthony Tong, Chairman of the Board of LPCUWC; Dr Lee Shau Kee, Chairman of Henderson Land Group; Dr Peter Lee, Vice Chairman of Henderson Land Group; Mr Martin Lee, Vice Chairman of Henderson Land Group; Dr Colin Lam, Vice Chairman of Henderson Land Group; Mr John Yip, Executive Director of Henderson Land Group; Mr Augustine Wong, Executive Director of Henderson Land Group; Ms Bonnie Ngan, General Manager of Corporate Communications Department of Henderson Land Group)

The donation came as a timely support for the College to realise its plan to establish a Resources Centre to build up the interests and capacity of young Hong Kong people to benefit from the opportunities in the Belt and Road (BaR) Initiative. Strategically placed, Hong Kong stands to benefit from the Initiative which builds on the common desire among the BaR countries to establish constructive human relations. It is envisioned that the establishment of the Centre would enable thousands of students from secondary schools across Hong Kong to benefit from intercultural and international experiences starting with short courses in aiding understanding of the BaR countries. “We firmly believe that the establishment of a Resources Centre would enable the College to fulfil its mission to broaden the horizon and enhance the intercultural skill sets of our youngsters through their authentic engagement with our students from the Belt and Road countries, and the whole community of nearly 80 nationalities represented on our campus.” said Mr Anthony Tong, Chairman of the Board of Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong.

Since 1992 when the College was founded, LPCUWC has been educating students from more than 145 countries, nearly a quarter of them from the BaR countries. With 25 years of such diverse intake and close to 600 BaR graduates by this academic year, LPCUWC is uniquely positioned to help build up the capacity of a critical mass of young people in Hong Kong to serve the dreams for peace and a sustainable future in these territories. Over the past 25 years, LPCUWC students and alumni have led service trips and projects that took place in BaR countries like Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Their rich experiences would be harnessed and structured for sharing with other Hong Kong students through short courses or service learning trips, made possible thanks to some generous donors. Collectively, these people-to-people bonds would provide the human-resource networks to underpin opportunities for commercial ventures, financial enterprises, cultural exchange, infrastructure development and other constructive human synergies.

The Belt and Road Resources Centre at Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong provides a strong platform to build up the human capital network, allowing the connectivity that would one day be useful in students’ future pursuits in education or adult careers working in BaR projects and endeavours in the countries beyond.

About Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong

Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong (LPCUWC) is one of 17 colleges of the United World Colleges (UWC) Movement. The aim of the UWC is to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future. Central to the UWC ethos is the belief that education can bring together young people from all backgrounds on the basis of their shared humanity, to engage with the possibility of social change through courageous action, personal example and selfless leadership.

The first UWC college was opened in Wales in 1965. LPCUWC started operation in 1992 as one of the first local IB schools, and the first international boarding school in Hong Kong. LPCUWC is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Over the past 25 years, there have been students from 147 different countries living together on campus, sharing experiences and creating an exceptional college community united in the mission.

The founding of LPCUWC can be traced back to 1978 when Dr Lee Quo-Wei GBM JP (Sir Q W Lee), then Chairman of the Hong Kong Selection Committee, was recruiting Hong Kong students to study in the overseas colleges of UWC. Impressed by the high calibre of UWC graduates, Sir Q W Lee initiated the idea of establishing a UWC college in Hong Kong together with Mr Li Shiu Tsang MBE JP, whose family had set up the Li Po Chun Charitable Trust. The concept was strongly supported by Sir David Wilson, then Governor of Hong Kong, and Mr David Sutcliffe, then Principal of Atlantic College in Wales. Not long after, the present site of LPCUWC in Ma On Shan was allocated to the college by the Government of Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.lpcuwc.edu.hk