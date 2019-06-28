A Michigan woman says she was told to give her seat at a restaurant to a white man

caption J. Alexander’s Restaurant in Bloomfield, Michigan. source Google Maps

Lia Gant, of Michigan, alleges she was discriminated against at a J. Alexander’s restaurant.

In a Facebook post, she said a bartender asked her to give up a seat she was saving for a friend to a white man.

Gant said that when she refused to do so, the bartender took her drink away from her and poured it out.

Around the same time, Jerrick Jackson, alleges white patrons at the restaurant verbally and physically accosted him after he tried to stick up for Gant.

In a statement to INSIDER, a spokesperson for J. Alexander’s said “no guest was racially profiled” the evening in question.

A Michigan woman says she was asked to give up a seat she was saving at a restaurant bar for a white man.

Lia Gant visited a J. Alexander’s restaurant in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, on June 20, when she was “discriminated against”, she wrote in a now-viral Facebook post.

While she was there, she said a bartender told her to give a seat she was saving for her friend who had gone to the bathroom so a white man could use it, Gant said in a press conference with her attorneys this week. Gant refused. Then, she said, the bartender took her drink from her and poured it out.

“I was racially profiled,” she said. “I was told to move out of my seat for two other white men to be seated.”

Gant said she alerted management to the situation.

“I immediately got up and went to management and she said I shouldn’t be upset because the drink wasn’t thrown on me,” Gant said.

Another man alleges he was discriminated against that same night

That same night, Jerrick Jackson, another patron at the restaurant, alleges he was also discriminated against, he told WXYZ.

Jackson accused a white patron of calling him a racial slur and throwing food at him, he told WXYZ. Jackson thinks this is indicative of a larger pattern.

“That’s not coincidental,” he told WXYZ. “This restaurant has a culture of racism.”

Jackson said he tried to intervene in Gant’s situation, which is when things became especially intense. The two did not know each other beforehand, according to WXYZ.

Gant captured video of some the incident and shared it on Facebook.

She alleged on Facebook that restaurant employees helped the white patrons exit through the back when police arrived.

J. Alexander’s denies that any guests were racially profiled

In a statement to INSIDER, a spokesperson for J. Alexander’s said “no guest was racially profiled” that evening. The spokesperson said Gant and her friends were offered a table away from the bar and they did not take it.

“Further exacerbating the incident was the misbehavior of a male guest, who approached our manager and began shouting in a disruptive manner, uttering profanity and insults to members of staff,” the statement said.

The restaurant also said that patrons left through the front door, not the back, in an effort “to separate the two parties and defuse the altercation to the best of their ability.”

The statement concluded: “We are proud of our track record of non-discrimination during the 21 years we have been a member of the community and look forward to continuing to serve our guests with outstanding food and service.”