Liam Hemsworth shared a devastating photo of what remains of his and Miley Cyrus’ house after the California fires

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s house no longer stands.

It burned down in the Woolsey Fire.

Hemsworth shared a photo of the destruction online.

Liam Hemsworth and fiancée Miley Cyrus lost their home in the Woolsey Fire burning in California.

The 28-year-old actor posted a photo of the remains of their home on social media and wrote about coming back to the ashes. Burnt letters spelling “love” can be seen lying on the floor.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” he wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.”

It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. To help: https://t.co/YQCE1cLaej & @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/vtLFytFmNw — Liam Hemsworth (@LiamHemsworth) November 13, 2018

He posted links for people to donate and wrote about Malibu’s strength.

“I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can,” Hemsworth wrote. “Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u [sic] guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”

Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. — Liam Hemsworth (@LiamHemsworth) November 13, 2018

On Monday, Cyrus posted on social media for the first time since July to write about the destruction and say that her family evacuated safely.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community,” Cyrus wrote. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”

Thousands of homes have been destroyed and at least 44 people have died as wildfires continue to burn in California. The Woolsey and Hill fires are burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties and have forced thousands, including a number of celebrities, to evacuate. Some have been able to return home.

