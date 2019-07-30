caption Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met over a decade ago. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Over 10 years ago, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met on the set of the rom-com “The Last Song” (2009).

The couple recently got married in December 2018 but years prior the two had gotten engaged and had broken up.

Here’s a round-up of every time Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have opened up about their relationship and each other.

It’s now been over a decade since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met on the set of “The Last Song” (2009). And over the past few years, the now-married couple has spoken a lot about each other, their previously broken engagement, and their relationship as a whole.

In November 2009, Cyrus called Hemsworth her “best friend” during an interview with Seventeen magazine.

In November 2009, prior to the release of “The Last Song,” Cyrus told Seventeen magazine that she and her co-star were quite close. Although they were not exactly confirmed to be dating yet, she said of the actor, “I’ve never gotten along with anyone so well.”

“We’ve decided that any type of relationship that we have, we will always just keep it very DL [on the down low],” she told the publication. “First and foremost, we are best friends, so that’s what I tell people all the time.”

During a March 2010 interview, Hemsworth got behind the camera to take photos of Cyrus and she opened up about what she likes about him.

“I think we’re both deeper than normal people – what they think and how they feel,” she said of her co-star in a March 2010 interview with Teen Vogue. “He’s very grateful for what he has, but he doesn’t let it go to his head. I’m like that, too.”

In addition, she added, “It’s refreshing to work with an actor who isn’t also a singer and dancer and musician and artist and this and that. I’m sick of quadruple threats.”

In June 2010, Cyrus said that Hemsworth was her muse for her “Can’t Be Tamed” album.

Cyrus’ third studio album “Can’t Be Tamed” was released in June 2010 and the singer told MTV News that the album has “a lot of songs that are about Liam.”

“All of [the songs] are about [Hemsworth] in a way, but it’s also about past relationships that you gotta get over and move on and just about freeing yourself from anything that you feel holds you back,” she added.

In a February 2012 interview, Hemsworth spoke publicly about his relationship with Cyrus for the first time.

In February 2012, the “Hunger Games” actor spoke to Details magazine about falling in love with Cyrus on the set of “The Last Song.”

“What happened, happened and we’ve been together two and a half years. She makes me really happy,” he told the publication. “When you start, you want to be professional, but when you’re filming those scenes with someone and pretending to love them, you’re not human if you don’t feel something.”

In June 2012, Cyrus shared that she and Hemsworth got engaged at the end of May.

Cyrus confirmed her engagement to Hemsworth in a June 2012 interview with People magazine, saying, “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam.”

The pair later called off their engagement in September 2013.

In an October 2015 interview with Men’s Fitness, Hemsworth seemed to admit that he still had feelings for his then-ex-fiancée, Cyrus.

In October 2015, a Men’s Fitness reporter asked the actor if he felt like he’d “dodged a bullet” when he and Cyrus ended their engagement a few years back and Hemsworth replied, “You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose.”

“I guess some people just come with a little more baggage. I mean, look – we were together five years, so I don’t think those feelings will ever change. And that’s good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn’t just a fling. It really was an important part of my life and always will be, he told the publication.

He continued, “She’s a free spirit. I think she’ll always surprise people with what she does, but she’s not a malicious person in any way. She’s a young girl who wants to do what she wants to do.”

In May 2016, Hemsworth spoke about his and Cyrus’ reconciliation during an interview with GQ Australia.

“Of course it was hard, man,” he told GQ Australia in 2016, speaking of his and Cyrus’s split. “But at the time we were going in different directions, and it’s just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time – we both needed that.”

In October 2016, Cyrus confirmed that the pair were engaged once again by cracking a joke about her ring.

While making an October 2016 appearance on “Ellen,” the singer confirmed her engagement by talking about her new piece of jewelry.

Referring to the engagement ring, Cyrus said, “This is really weird because this is, like, real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy.”

She added, “They don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up so sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Toon. And [Liam is] kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ and I am like, ‘This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.'”

In May 2017, Cyrus opened up about choosing to sing about her relationship and falling back in love with Hemsworth

In 2017, shortly after the release of her emotional track “Malibu,” Cyrus told Billboard the reason she chose to sing the sentimental ballad about Hemsworth.

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?” she told the publication.

Cyrus also opened up about what caused the pair to previously break up, saying, “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to re-fall for each other.”

In December 2018, Cyrus called Hemsworth her “survival partner” and spoke about the couple’s harrowing experience losing their Malibu home in November.

In November 2018, the couple’s Malibu home was destroyed in a California wildfire and a month later, Cyrus spoke about how the experience led her to reexamine her relationship with Hemsworth.

During an interview on “ The Howard Stern Show,” the singer said she doesn’t think of Hemsworth as her fiancé – she now considers him to be her “survival partner.”

She said Hemsworth doesn’t think the term is very romantic but she disagrees. “He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is,” she explained. “That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible.”

She also mentioned how grateful she was that Hemsworth ran into action to save the pair’s animals from their Malibu home. “He got a lot of action for saving the animals,” she joked during the interview. “We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful.”

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Cyrus’ Tennessee home later that month.

In June, Cyrus celebrated her and Hemsworth’s anniversary and shut down break-up reports.

While celebrating the 10th anniversary of when they first began dating, Cyrus squashed reports that she and Hemsworth had split.

“Happy 10 year anniversary my love,” the singer tweeted, sharing a photo of an article about rumors the two were broken up on July 12. “Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change …. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them.”

In July, Cyrus said she and Hemsworth have a unique relationship.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” she explained during a July interview with Elle.

“And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she added. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner?”

Cyrus, who identifies as pansexual, also opened up about why being in a “hetero” relationship with Hemsworth doesn’t define her sexuality. “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she told the publication. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f—ing good and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”