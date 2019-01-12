9 things you didn’t know about Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth’s breakout role happened in 2010 when he starred alongside future wife Miley Cyrus in the movie “The Last Song.” Shortly after, he starred in the wildly popular dystopian franchise called “The Hunger Games” with Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. And by the time the final movie hit theaters in 2015, Hemsworth had already become a household name in Hollywood.

Even though Hemsworth has shared details about himself (and his famous family) over the years, there are some facts that people might not be aware of.

Here are nine things you probably didn’t know about Hemsworth.

His pre-fame jobs included working at a bakery in Melbourne and at a bowling alley.

“I lived on a tiny island and I must have done every job you can do on that island,” he told Vanity Fair.

He also worked as a park ranger and would tell people where to sit at an event called the Penguin Parade.

Hemsworth’s brothers, Chris and Luke, used to call him “Diplodocus,” which he says is a large slow-moving dinosaur.

Hemsworth revealed the fun fact after explaining to Men’s Fitness that he’s a “complete goofball.”

He had another nickname, too. His uncles used to call him “Triple Six,” a reference to the devil’s number, because he was so mischievous.

When he was 10 years old, his favorite show was “Charmed” and he had a crush on Alyssa Milano.

Milano starred as Phoebe Halliwell on the ’90s supernatural show about three witches.

Hemsworth’s mom was a school teacher and taught him sex education when he was in high school.

She was also and an English teacher, and he had her for both classes for two years in a row.

“It was interesting until she starts talking about her own personal experiences,” Hemsworth recalled during an appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.” “That’s when I just head out the door.”

The actor added that he got so uncomfortable that he just wouldn’t show up to the class.

“No child should have to be taught sex education by their mom,” he added.

He went vegan while training for the movie “Independence Day: Resurgence” and was inspired by “Hunger Games” co-star Woody Harrelson.

“My own health, and after all the information I gathered about the mistreatment of animals, I couldn’t continue to eat meat,” Hemsworth told Men’s Fitness in 2015. “The more I was aware of, the harder and harder it was to do.”

The actor said that he has plenty of friends who are vegan, like Harrelson, which further led him to change his diet habits. Since adopting a vegan lifestyle, Hemsworth has noticed physical differences.

“When I was eating meat I’d feel sluggish after meals and constantly want to lie down and have a nap,” he told Men’s Health UK. “Now I feel like my energy levels are much more consistent.”

He surfed competitively until he was 18 years old.

“Surfing’s my favorite thing to do in the world,” he told Men’s Fitness. “I’d rather do that than anything. If I could travel around the world and surf for a living, I would.”

Liam and Chris used to fight all the time growing up, and one time Liam threw a knife at his older brother.

Liam said that he and Chris “used to fight non-stop.” It was so bad that the two siblings once had to stay with separate family members when their parents went away on a trip for three months.

When Liam was 8 years old, he flung a throwing knife (which is different from a typical kitchen knife) at Chris’ head. The latter star didn’t get hurt though, since he was hit by the handle rather than the blade.

“It was just like a warning,” Liam explained during an appearance on TBS’ “Conan.” “Like if you mess with me, I’ll throw a knife at your head.”

The actor added that one of the low points was when their mom broke her finger while trying to break up one of their fist fights.

And even though Liam and Luke never got into physical fights, he did team up with Chris to put the youngest sibling in the dryer. They never turned the heat on, but they’d let Liam spin inside.

The movie that makes him cry is “Titanic,” because he knows that Leonardo DiCaprio’s character dies.

The movie gets Hemsworth every time because “seeing that beautiful guy [Jack, played by DiCaprio] die is so heartbreaking.”

Liam actually made it further in the auditions for Thor than Chris.

Liam was one of the final four or five guys, but he was too young at the time so director Kenneth Branagh went with Chris.

Chris went in for one audition and thought he nailed it, but didn’t get a response back. According to the “Avengers” star, he was filming “Cabin in the Woods” with writers Josh Whedon and Drew Goddard and after seeing the top contenders, they asked Chris why he wasn’t being considered.

Chris’ manager then managed to get him a second audition, which went much better than the first.

“I came in kind of with a little, I guess, motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten further than me,” he told W magazine. “It’s a little family, sibling rivalry sort of kicked up in me. Then it moved pretty quick from there.”

