Liam Hemsworth says Miley Cyrus officially took his last name, and it was her idea

Liam Hemsworth appeared on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” Friday and opened up about his relationship with Miley Cyrus, who he quietly wed in Franklin, Tennessee in December 2018.

The Australian actor said that the singer has changed her name to Miley Ray Hemsworth, and it was her idea.

“She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great,” he said. “I think that was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.'”

Liam, who stars in the upcoming movie “Isn’t It Romantic” appeared on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on Friday, and discussed his relationship with the singer. As reported by “Entertainment Tonight,” he corrected host Kelly Ripa after she referred to his wife as Miley Cyrus.

“Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually,” Liam sad. “She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. I think that was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.'”

He went on to say that he’s gotten more used to calling Miley his wife, but the first couple of weeks were a “fun” change. He also changed her name to “wife” on his phone.

The couple met on the set of the 2010 movie “The Last Song” and has been in an on-again, off-again relationship for 10 years. On December 23, 2018, Liam and Miley tied the knot during a low-key wedding that took place in Franklin, Tennessee. It was attended by their immediate family and a few close friends.

Recently, Liam and Miley attended their first public event together since getting married, the G’Day USA Gala, and the “Hunger Games” star thanked his “beautiful wife” in a speech.

“You are a sweet, sweet angel,” he said. “You’re great, you’re great.”

