Every single Liam Hemsworth movie, ranked

Liam Hemsworth has taken on a diverse range of roles throughout his career on the big screen.

The 30-year-old Australian actor made his big screen debut in a 2009 film titled “Knowing” and has since acted in romantic comedies, thrillers, and more.

Below are the movies that Hemsworth has appeared in throughout his career, ranked according to critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

When it comes to trying out new roles, Liam Hemsworth has run the gamut; he’s been the picture-perfect heartthrob in “Isn’t It Romantic,” the loyal best friend in “The Hunger Games,” and even the world’s worst security guard in “Empire State.”

Not all of these characters have earned the 30-year-old Australian actor rave reviews from critics. However, Hemsworth has come a long way from his big screen debut in the 2009 film “Knowing” with Nicolas Cage. Specifically, his role as Gale in the wildly popular film “The Hunger Games” catapulted him to fame in 2012.

17. Hemsworth played a security guard in the 2013 film “Empire State.”

caption Liam Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson appeared in “Empire State.” source Steve Dietl/Lionsgate

Synopsis: “Two childhood friends plan to rob an armored car depository. An NYPD officer stands in their way.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

16. The actor starred alongside Harrison Ford in the 2013 thriller “Paranoia.”

caption Harrison Ford and Liam Hemsworth starred in “Paranoia.” source Peter Iovino/Paranoia Acquisitions LLC

Synopsis: “An entry-level employee at a powerful corporation finds himself occupying a corner office, but at a dangerous price: he must spy on his boss’s old mentor to secure for him a multi-billion dollar advantage.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

15. In the 2013 film “Love and Honor,” Hemsworth was an American soldier fighting in the Vietnam War.

caption Liam Hemsworth starred in “Love and Honor.” source IFC Films

Synopsis: “When a young soldier in Vietnam gets dumped by his hometown girl, he and his best friend decide to go AWOL and return to the States to win her back.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13%

14. Hemsworth met Miley Cyrus while filming the 2010 movie “The Last Song.”

caption Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth starred as Ronnie and Will in “The Last Song.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Synopsis: “A rebellious girl is sent to a Southern beach town for the summer to stay with her father. Through their mutual love of music, the estranged duo learn to reconnect.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

13. Hemsworth took on a role as a wanted criminal in the 2019 drama “Killerman.”

caption Liam Hemsworth appeared in “Killerman.” source Blue Fox Entertainment

Synopsis: “Two friends launder money in NYC. They make a quick drug deal. Things go wrong as dirty cops are involved. One gets amnesia during escape with the drugs and money.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22%

12. The actor tried his hand at a new genre in 2016 western “The Duel.”

caption Liam Hemsworth starred in “The Duel.” source Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Synopsis: “A Texas Ranger investigates a series of unexplained deaths in a town called Helena.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

11. Hemsworth starred in the 2016 science fiction film “Independence Day: Resurgence.”

caption Liam Hemsworth acted in “Independence Day: Resurgence.” source Twentieth Century Fox

Synopsis: “Two decades after the first Independence Day invasion, Earth is faced with a new extra-Solar threat. But will mankind’s new space defenses be enough?”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

10. The Australian actor made his feature film debut in the 2009 drama “Knowing.”

caption Liam Hemsworth made his big screen debut in “Knowing.” source IMDb

Synopsis: “M.I.T. professor John Koestler links a mysterious list of numbers from a time capsule to past and future disasters and sets out to prevent the ultimate catastrophe.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

9. Hemsworth appeared alongside Billy Bob Thornton in the 2015 thriller “Cut Bank.”

caption Liam Hemsworth acted in “Cut Bank.” source Dan Power/A24

Synopsis: “A young man’s life is unraveled after witnessing a murder that he filmed in his rural town of Cut Bank.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

8. He appeared with Kate Winslet in the 2015 Australian movie “The Dressmaker.”

caption Liam Hemsworth and Kate Winslet costarred in “The Dressmaker.” source Ben King/Broad Green Pictures

Synopsis: “A glamorous woman returns to her small town in rural Australia. With her sewing machine and haute couture style, she transforms the women and exacts sweet revenge on those who did her wrong.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

7. Hemsworth joined Sylvester Stallone in the 2012 action movie “The Expendables 2.”

caption Liam Hemsworth in “The Expendables 2.” source Frank Masi/Lionsgate

Synopsis: “Mr. Church reunites the Expendables for what should be an easy paycheck, but when one of their men is murdered on the job, their quest for revenge puts them deep in enemy territory and up against an unexpected threat.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

6. Hemsworth battled authority in the 2014 dystopian fantasy “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.”

caption Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence costarred in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.” source Murray Close/Lionsgate

Synopsis: “Katniss Everdeen is in District 13 after she shatters the games forever. Under the leadership of President Coin and the advice of her trusted friends, Katniss spreads her wings as she fights to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

5. The actor wrapped up the film series with “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” in 2015.

caption Liam Hemsworth costarred with Jennifer Lawrence in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.” source Lionsgate

Synopsis: “Katniss and a team of rebels from District 13 prepare for the final battle that will decide the fate of Panem.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

4. In the 2019 romantic comedy “Isn’t It Romantic,” he played the main character’s too-good-to-be-true love interest.

caption Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth acted in “Isn’t It Romantic.” source Michael Parmelee/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Synopsis: “A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

3. The actor played a teen that boards a mysterious ocean liner in the 2009 film “Triangle.”

caption Liam Hemsworth had a role in “Triangle.” source YouTube

Synopsis: “A group of friends suffer a yachting accident and take refuge on a cruise drifting on the open sea, but quickly realize they were better off on the upturned yacht.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

2. He shot to fame with his role as Gale in the 2012 film “The Hunger Games.”

caption Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence costarred in “The Hunger Games.” source Murray Close/Lions Gate Films Inc.

Synopsis: “Katniss Everdeen voluntarily takes her younger sister’s place in the Hunger Games: a televised competition in which two teenagers from each of the twelve Districts of Panem are chosen at random to fight to the death.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

1. Hemsworth costarred with Jennifer Lawrence in the 2013 film “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

caption Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence costarred in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” source Murray Close / Lionsgate

Synopsis: “Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark become targets of the Capitol after their victory in the 74th Hunger Games sparks a rebellion in the Districts of Panem.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%