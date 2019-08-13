Liam Hemsworth posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram denying previous comments following his split with Miley Cyrus

caption Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split up. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Liam Hemsworth has spoken out for this first time since his split from Miley Cyrus.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor said he wishes his wife “nothing but health and happiness.”

A representative for Cyrus confirmed on Saturday that the couple were separating after eight months of marriage.

They have had an on-off relationship since 2009.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence for the first time since his split from Miley Cyrus.

While Cyrus’ representatives issued a public statement regarding the separation on Saturday, Hemsworth remained silent until Tuesday morning.

Now, he has made his feelings clear in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Alongside a picture of a sunset over a beach – presumably Hemsworth’s native Byron Bay, Australia, where he is currently spending time – he wrote that he wishes his ex “nothing but health and happiness” and confirmed that any other reported comments were “false.”

The Daily Mail Australia had previously reported that the actor had said: “You don’t understand what it’s like, I don’t want to talk about it mate.”

“Hi all,” the “Hunger Games” actor began.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

“Peace and Love.”

Read more: Miley Cyrus takes a photo of herself recording new music following her split from Liam Hemsworth

The post had received more than 1.5 million likes just four hours after posting, as well as an array of supportive comments from Hemsworth’s high profile friends.

“Love and support my dude,” said actor Tom Welling.

“You’re a champ brother!” wrote boxer Ryan Garcia.

And Filipino-Australian actress Anne Curtis simply commented with two emojis: a broken heart, and a whole heart.

Read more: Miley Cyrus says ‘change is inevitable’ after she was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter following her split from Liam Hemsworth

The separation comes just months after the couple married in December 2018 following a 10-year on-off relationship.

They first met on the set of Nicholas Sparks film “The Last Song” in 2009.

Since the split was confirmed, Cyrus has been spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter while on holiday in Lake Como, Italy.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” her spokesperson said in a statement to People.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”