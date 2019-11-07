Liam Payne corrected people who accused him of dating a minor, but his critics are still unhappy

caption Liam Payne and Maya Henry have reportedly been dating for a year. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for ESCADA

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne is being called out by people on Twitter for defending his relationship with 19-year-old Instagram model Maya Henry.

After Payne tweeted that his girlfriend was actually 19, not 18 as some were claiming, he urged his followers, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

But instead, users took aim at the 26-year-old singer for dating someone so much younger than him, calling their relationship “weird.”

Others even highlighted Payne’s past relationship with former “X Factor” judge Cheryl Cole, who’s 10 years older than the singer, and first met him when he was a teenager auditioning on the British talent show.

After a Twitter user posted a series of screenshots suggesting that Henry was actually 18, not 19, Payne himself responded to the tweet – and caused a significant amount of backlash for saying that Henry was actually “19, don’t believe everything you read on the internet,” complete with an eye-roll emoji.

Most people pointed out that a relationship between a 26-year-old and a 19-year-old was still slightly weird – especially considering that Payne and Henry have reportedly been together for a year, which would mean that they met and started dating when she was just 18.

Bruh how is that any better. You’re literally 26 years old — Jordyn (@jordynxcm) November 6, 2019

As if that’s soooo much better and not still a teenager. — whorible Black feminist ???? (@BlackSapphic) November 7, 2019

Still weird — ????OBSESSED WITH SEHUN ???????????? (@un_villagehill) November 6, 2019

I love him but this still ain’t it — a???? (@caffeinatedesi) November 6, 2019

YOU’RE 26…………… what’s not clicking — jolly molly (@guacamoIly) November 6, 2019

this grown ass man really thinks a one year difference is a good defense pic.twitter.com/fLbhgnx4Oi — ???? (@shesaraebele) November 7, 2019

Twitter user SexAtOxbridge posted the tweet that seemingly started the backlash against Payne.

She also created an exhaustive Twitter thread of the relationship timeline, sharing screenshots and past articles about Henry’s quinceañera and her brother’s birthday celebrations in the Daily Mail as “evidence” that Henry was actually 18, not 19 – which would make her 17 when she met Payne.

Every article about Liam’s girlfriend says she’s 19 when she’s actually 18. This is intentional because when fabricating this ridiculous PR campaign for her they said that they’ve been together for a year, which would mean that Liam was dating a 17 y/o. She’s a senior in HS. pic.twitter.com/I8mTaUOQT5 — S A O (@SexAtOxbridge) November 4, 2019

Other users joined SexAtOxbridge in taking things a step further, agreeing with her analysis of Payne and Henry’s relationship.

Users also suggested that Henry was an avid One Direction fan who first met the band when she was just 15, and called Payne a “groomer.”

But the quinceanera stuff adds up tho pic.twitter.com/eRyoOjO17U — Ana (@gayyxvodka) November 6, 2019

her quinceñera was in 2016… she’s definitely 18 and y’all met when she was 15 stop lying — R (@yvessaintangel) November 6, 2019

And you've still been linked to her since 2015..creep — #FLAMES #FineLine (@roseringz) November 6, 2019

she was a one direction fan lol that’s probably why — ???????????????????????????? ♡ preorder fine line (@istan5liars) November 6, 2019

She was 15 in 2016, so SAO is right pic.twitter.com/hlGbg6iE8S — nadja louise ◟̽◞̽ #Walls #FineLine #NTMY (@niallsflutex) November 6, 2019

liam bro your girlfriend was born in a different CENTURY to you!? she met you at a MEET AND GREET when she was a child omf when the fanfics had you dating fans it wasn’t literal — kiera (@KlDSTWO) November 7, 2019

ok groomer — max / shera spoilers (@dvabmb) November 7, 2019

And some were surprised that Payne was so up-in-arms about clarifying the age difference between himself and Henry. Payne famously met his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, when he was 14 years old and auditioning for British talent show “The X Factor,” on which Cole was a judge. The two confirmed their relationship in 2016.

“She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace,” Payne said of Cole in a 2017 interview.

So this ticked you (your team at least) off but your whole "relationship" with Cheryl having a starting point when you were 14 didn't…. pic.twitter.com/FfXFNO8UBR — Jess (@loveloveolivia) November 6, 2019

Payne and Cole, who’s 10 years his senior, officially dated from 2016 to 2018, and have one child, son Bear, 2, together. A few users even urged Payne to check up on Bear instead of fighting on Twitter.

please go check on your child — caitlin MORGAN DAY ! (@deviIdice) November 6, 2019

Go spend time with your son Liam pic.twitter.com/WK2Qw8HOsT — ry (@tenyongf) November 7, 2019

But of course, some users weren’t bothered at all by the age gap, instead wishing Payne and Henry nothing but happiness.

they should mind their business. look, your relationships are your privacy and nobody should talk about it unless you give them approval! we love to see how she makes u happy tho! ???????????? — lucy ◟̽◞̽ !!LEWIS TODAY!! (@deepwallss) November 6, 2019

we don’t & honestly most of us don’t even care how old she is! she’s beautiful, and you two are the cutest together – as long as you’re happy that is ALLLLLL that matters! — sinead ❯❯❯❯ (@homewithsinead) November 6, 2019

anyways we don’t even have to care about her age???? it’s not our business. what matters is that both of you are happy. — delf 29 (@niallsoftness) November 6, 2019

Representatives for Payne and Henry didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.