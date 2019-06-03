Meet Emma Boettcher, the librarian who took down record-breaking ‘Jeopardy!’ champion James Holzhauer

caption Emma Boettcher source @Jeopardy

University of Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher beat “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer after his 32-episode winning streak, according to leaked footage of Monday’s episode.

Boettcher wrote a 70-page thesis titled “Predicting the Difficulty of Trivia Questions Using Text Features,” based on clues from “Jeopardy!”

She auditioned for the “Jeopardy!” College Championship while an undergraduate student at Princeton University, and she has also written pub quiz-style trivia questions for the Museum of the American Revolution and for the University of Chicago Library staff day.

The “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer has reportedly lost after an impressive 32-episode run.

In a leaked video of Monday night’s episode, which was circulating on social media, Holzhauer – who has racked up $2.462 million during his time on the show – was bested by Emma Boettcher, a 27-year-old University of Chicago librarian, who beat Holzhauer by around $22,000 in the final round.

Boettcher told The New York Times that she has watched the show religiously for years, documenting her own scores in a notebook while watching it on TV.

Boettcher graduated from Princeton University in 2014 with a degree in English language and literature, and two years later received a Master’s Degree in information science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to her Linkedin page. At UNC, Boettcher wrote a 70-page thesis titled “Predicting the Difficulty of Trivia Questions Using Text Features,” based on clues from “Jeopardy!”

“The study finds that features relating to a trivia question’s length, the inclusion of audiovisual media, and its constituent noun and verb phrases have a significant impact on the clue’s difficulty,” Boettcher wrote in the paper.

An avid trivia buff, Boettcher auditioned for “Jeopardy!” College Championship while at Princeton. She told The Daily Princeton in February 2014 that a friend who was ultimately selected to appear on the show was an ideal fit.

“She’s such a perfect candidate for the show because she’s obviously incredibly smart and also very personable,” Boettcher said about her friend. “Sometimes you get kind of arrogant people in Jeopardy that are just obsessed with showing off how smart they are, and [she’s] not like that all.”

Since then, she has written pub quiz-style trivia questions for the Museum of the American Revolution and for the University of Chicago Library staff day, according to her personal website.

The Final Jeopardy question on Monday night’s show, according to the leaked video, asks: “The line ‘A great reckoning in a little room’ in ‘As You Like It’ is usually taken to refer to this author’s premature death.” The answer was Marlowe.

While both Holzhauer and Boettcher answered correctly, Holzhauer only wagered $1,399 – for a total of $24,799. Boettcher, on the other hand, put more than $20,000 on the line, ultimately winning with a total of $46,801.