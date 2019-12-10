The four-star Library Hotel, by Library Hotel Collection in Midtown, New York is a book lover’s paradise, with over 6,000 titles on-site for a charming, whimsical boutique vibe.

There’s also plenty to adore even if you don’t consider yourself a bibliophile. The highly-reviewed property ranks within Trip Advisor‘s top 10 hotels in New York City.

I spent the night in a Deluxe King Room, which currently starts at around $200 per night. It’s on the smaller side but comes with perks like wine and cheese receptions, 24/7 snacks and refreshments, and breakfast.

The Library Hotel, by Library Hotel Collection feels more like a private club than a traditional hotel. As the name implies, it’s also a book-lovers paradise with a concept inspired by the Dewey Decimal Classification system.

But not to fear, that’s far more charming than it sounds.

Each floor in the Midtown hotel is dedicated to the 10 major classifications of knowledge – arts, literature, philosophy, and language – for a theme unlike any other hotel in Manhattan.

Decked in neo‐gothic style, The Library Hotel was built in 1912 and was once the office of Theodore Roosevelt when he was an editor at the publication The Outlook after his presidency.

Sized at just 25 feet wide by 100 feet long, the hotel tends toward cozy, with rooms on the smaller side.

I recently spent the night in a third floor Deluxe King room and was delighted by the overall theme, fluffy bathrobes, and super comfortable bed. My room was comped for review purposes, but current rates start at $200 per night midweek and increase to about $350 on weekends or holidays.

While rooms are small, the reasonable pricing, overall service, prime Midtown location, and guest perks would draw me to stay at The Library Hotel again.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by The Library Hotel.

caption The hotel building, which was built in 1912, maintains its classic charm amidst New York’s bustling streets. source Lindsay Paige Stein/Business Insider

The Hotel’s main entrance is located on 41st Street, known as “Library Way,” and features 100 bronze plaques emblazoned with famous literary quotes.

From the outside, the hotel blended right in with the streets and didn’t stand out like a typical flashy hotel might. Rather, it seemed very private and low-key, which I adored.

caption While I usually opt for a more modern and contemporary hotel, I loved the tasteful library theme. source Lindsay Paige Stein/Business Insider

Upon entering the softly-lit lobby, I felt a sense of comfort and hospitality, as if I had stumbled into someone’s living room. The Library Hotel has an old-school, classic atmosphere with an intellectual vibe that shines through neutral-colored details and unique decor.

I was struck by entire walls filled with hard-covered books, velvet couches, dark wood, and artwork that together delivered on the academic vibe. But the feel was far from stuffy; the hotel’s Madison & Vine restaurant bustled with a young, vibrant crowd.

I arrived a few hours after check-in and there were only a few other guests in the lobby. The overall process took 15 minutes and was seamless. The staff was friendly and asked if we needed any assistance with booking dinner reservations or nearby activities.

Even better, we learned the check-out time was a very generous 1 p.m. so guests can sleep in and relax if needed. My fellow guests seemed to consist of older couples (most likely tourists) and business travelers.

caption My Deluxe King bed allowed for a great night’s sleep. source Lindsay Paige Stein/Business Insider

I stayed in a Deluxe King room and was impressed by how comfortable the bed and pillows were. The room felt a bit small for two people but was sufficient for a short stay. I imagine it might feel cramped for longer than perhaps three nights.

Even though the room was located on a main street, I did not hear outside noise while sleeping, and the natural light streaming through the windows in the morning was refreshing.

caption The television was small and outdated, but who needs a flat screen when you have hundreds of books? source Lindsay Paige Stein/Business Insider

All of the room’s books and artwork reflected the third floor’s theme of “money.”

Unfortunately, some of the furniture felt run-down. I found the television to be dated and small, though, many might not be bothered by this feature. But, don’t expect to stream Netflix.

caption Turndown service included water bottles, Belgian chocolates, and an informative local weather card. source Lindsay Paige Stein/Business Insider

Guests can choose from four room types: Petite Full, Deluxe Queen, Deluxe King, or Junior King Suite with a pullout sofa bed. All rooms receive turndown service too.

The hotel also features two special themed suites: the Love Room with a king bed and private terrace, and the Mythology Room on the highest floor.

caption The bathroom was small, but housekeeping sent up toiletries I forgot to pack in under a minute. source Lindsay Paige Stein/Business Insider

The bathroom was small, with a very low bathtub, and the shower drain didn’t fully work.

Fortunately, the excellent hotel service helped make up for it. When I unpacked and realized I forgot to pack a few essential toiletries, I called the front desk and by pleasant surprise, they listed many necessities they could provide. I asked them to send up a toothbrush kit and deodorant, and the housekeeper knocked on my door with both in less than a minute.

caption The room was clean, quiet, and offered hard-covered books to read during my stay. source Lindsay Paige Stein/Business Insider

I particularly loved the buttery soft terry cloth bathrobes. I even called the front desk to ask how much they cost to purchase – $65. I didn’t end up buying it, but very well might return to splurge for one.

caption The Reading Room’s spread of snacks depends on the day. You might find crudités, fresh fruit, or cheese. source Lindsay Paige Stein/Business Insider

The hotel offers complimentary inclusions, though, they’re part of a mandatory daily $25 “resort fee.”

Unlike most resort fees, however, this one actually felt worth it and offered a lot. A breakfast buffet, 24/7 refreshments in the Reading Room lounge, evening wine and cheese reception, rooftop garden access, a selection of bestselling eBooks, and passes to a nearby New York Sports Club were all included. You can’t opt-out, but I thought the price was worth it given the inclusions.

In the morning, breakfast boasted hard-boiled eggs, hot oatmeal, fresh fruit, toast, bagels, bread, pastries, yogurts, and a variety of juices, coffees, and teas.

The Reading Room, Writers Den, and Poetry Garden are additional common spaces where guests are invited to unwind from their urban adventures and explore over 6,000 books.

I did not get to try the restaurant Madison & Vine, or the rooftop bar Bookmarks, though I’d surely return for the literary-themed cocktails and excellent Midtown views.

The hotel is located in prime Midtown Manhattan, close to Bryant Park, Times Square, the Empire State Building, Grand Central Terminal, and most Subway lines.

According to Trip Advisor, there are over 400 restaurants within .3 miles of the hotel. Local hot spots include Gabriel Kreuther, The Capital Grill, and the popular Magnolia Bakery.

The Library Hotel has a five out of five-star rating on Trip Advisor from over 4,800 reviews, with a high rank of four out of 506 hotels in New York City, and a score of 9.2 on Booking.com.

Former guests raved about the wine and cheese receptions, clean rooms, and stellar staff that went above and beyond. Negative feedback was mostly about the rooms being small and the $25 resort fee not being optional.

Who stays here: Tourists and business travelers. The demographic skews older, but the stylish rooftop bar draws a younger crowd, especially on weekends.

We like: The tasteful library theme that was unconventional and different from other hotels in the city.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The 24/7 snacks and refreshments that guests can take advantage of in the Reading Room lounge.

We think you should know: There’s a three-hour wine and cheese reception that’s not to be missed. You can pair red and white wines with a variety of delicious cheeses, fruits, and crackers. It’s worth taking advantage of given the mandatory $25 daily “resort” fee.

We’d do this differently next time: Spend time at the rooftop bar to try one of their literary-themed cocktails.

Despite a $25 daily fee, there’s loads of value at The Library Hotel. Inclusions such as breakfast, all-day snacks, wine and cheese reception, coffee, and gym access more than make up for it, especially when you consider that breakfast at a restaurant in New York will likely run higher than $25.

Because rooms are small, the hotel might not be ideal for longer than just a couple of nights or larger families trying to stay in one room. It’s best for a weekend getaway, or as an option with more personality than the average New York Midtown hotel.