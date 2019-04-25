This $249 portable speaker is great for outdoor use — it has a 12-hour battery life with Alexa and AirPlay 2 built in

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption For $249, the Libratone Zipp Mini 2 is a great portable option with long battery life. source Amazon

The Libratone Zipp Mini 2 (currently $249 on Amazon) is one of the brand’s latest and greatest speakers, offering a great design, portability, and long battery life.

While the sound quality isn’t quite as great as the larger Zipp 2 or Sonos One, considering its size, that shouldn’t be an expectation.

We think the Libratone Zipp 2 Mini is the best speaker for those that want something portable and relatively small.

AirPlay 2-enabled speakers have slowly but surely become more popular and accessible; there are a lot of options that give you high-quality, multi-room audio straight from your iPhone without having to install other apps. Libratone was one of the first to adopt AirPlay 2 with its Libratone Zipp and Zipp Mini, and now, it’s followed up with the Zipp 2 and Zipp Mini 2 (currently $249 on Amazon).

We’ve already reviewed the standard Libratone Zipp 2 and found it to be an awesome speaker, despite its high price tag. Now, it’s the Zipp Mini 2‘s turn.

Design

The Zipp Mini 2 looks almost identical to the original Zipp Mini, but that’s not a bad thing by any means.

The Zipp series features a pretty unique design. Around three-quarters of the way down the length of the speaker, you’ll find a decorative zipper – which is where the Zipp series gets its name. On the top of the unit, there’s a touch surface for controlling things like connectivity and basic settings, and on the back, you’ll get a power button and USB port for charging a device.

At nine inches tall, the speaker is quite a bit smaller than the standard Zipp 2 and the result is a more portable, compact experience – which we like. It’s also available in a range of colors, including Cloudy Grey, Deep Lagoon, Graphite Grey, Nordic Black, and Victory Red.

In the end, the Zipp Mini 2 looks great and it’s well-built too. We never felt like the speaker would break, and while it’s important to take care of products like this, it should be able to withstand most day-to-day use.

Specs

8.8 inches by 3.9 inches

2.4 pounds

360-degree audio

12-hour battery

Supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Alexa built in, with AirPlay 2 support

Set-up process

caption Audiophiles might enjoy the larger Libratone Zipp 2 because it has better sound quality, but I still liked the Zipp Mini 2 because of its compact size. source Libratone

Setting up the Libratone Zipp Mini 2 is absolutely simple – plug the speaker into a power outlet and then download the Libratone app. Once the speaker is connected to your Wi-Fi network, you can set it up in the Apple Home app too, after which you’ll be able to immediately ask Siri to play music on the speaker.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the Zipp Mini and Zipp Mini 2 is the fact that the Zipp Mini 2 comes with Alexa built right in – just choose the option in the Libratone app, log in to your Amazon account, and you’re done.

Once the speaker is set up, it should be available to use through Bluetooth and as a target through AirPlay 2 so you’ll be able to play music from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and other AirPlay 2-enabled speakers, which is a very handy feature to have.

What makes it stand out

There are a number of things that make the Zipp Mini 2 a great speaker. As mentioned, it supports AirPlay 2, which is great for Apple fans, and has Alexa built right in. That means that you can use the speaker to control your smart home devices, find out information from the web, and more.

Of course, the most important thing to consider when buying a speaker is how the speaker sounds, and the Zipp Mini 2 sounds pretty good – though there are a few quirks to it. The bass, for starters, is nowhere near as powerful as the standard Zipp 2, though that’s to be expected. It can still deliver a punch though, which is nice to hear. The midrange is decently tuned and the high-end is present, though a little more high-end extension would have been appreciated. Generally speaking, the Sonos One is still probably the best-sounding AirPlay 2 smart speaker, though its downside is that it doesn’t have a built-in battery.

The Zipp Mini 2 has a built-in battery, which seriously adds to its versatility. The battery will last up to 12 hours on a charge so you can take it around the house, or even take it on the road, though you’ll have to connect through Bluetooth if you do.

Cons to consider

The Zipp Mini 2 is a great speaker, but it’s not perfect. Audiophiles might have issues with the sound quality like I just mentioned, but most people might not even notice anything “wrong” with it.

The speaker is also a little expensive, which is worth keeping in mind. It’s available for $249 on Amazon – $80 more expensive than the Sonos One. Of course, there are advantages to this speaker over the Sonos – namely that the Zipp Mini 2 has a built-in battery, making it portable and a little more versatile.

If you don’t mind keeping your speaker plugged in all the time though, we’d still recommend going with the Sonos One for better sound quality.

The bottom line

Looking for a decent smart speaker that’s compact and portable? Then the Zipp Mini 2 a great product to buy. The larger Zipp 2 is a little more powerful in the audio department and the Sonos One is a better choice if you’re fine with keeping your speaker plugged in all the time, but for what the Zipp Mini 2 has to offer, it’s well worth considering.

Pros: Well-designed, easy to use, Alexa and AirPlay support, generally good sound

Cons: A little expensive, doesn’t sound as great as the Zipp 2 or Sonos One