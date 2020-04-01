I give my dogs LickiMats to slow them down while eating and keep them busy — they’ve been a lifesaver while I work from home

caption My dog Walter eats his meals from the LickiMat. source Christine Caplan

The Hyper Pet LickiMat is a great boredom-busting tool for busy dogs and cats.

This mat is designed to help to promote calm behavior in pets during stressful situations, and it can slow them down while they eat.

There are many different types of food that can be used with the green Soother style we tested, including canned dog food, pumpkin, and mashed banana.

I live with one very busy dog. When my dachshund Walter gets up in the morning, he’s ready to go. Given the opportunity, he’d inhale his breakfast and head straight outside.

One way I’ve slowed him down during mealtime is with stuffed Kongs, but he still finishes those in minutes even if they’re frozen. So six months ago I decided to incorporate Hyper Pet’s LickiMats into both of my dogs’ routines.

I knew the mats could extend mealtime, and because Walter also likes to lick – both people and our other dog – it seemed like a good enrichment tool to redirect yet support this behavior. The sensation of licking can help calm some dogs. According to professional dog trainer Victoria Stilwell, licking is a form of affection. “Licking releases pleasurable endorphins which give dogs a feeling of comfort and pleasure – like the feeling people get when they are biting their nails – it relieves stress,” she explained on the website for her TV show “It’s Me or the Dog.”

Which LickiMat is best for your dog?

There are actually a few different types of LickiMats, with the most popular of them being the Buddy and the Soother. Each 7.8-inch-square mat has a raised pattern that’s designed to stimulate saliva production and scrape off bacteria from your dog’s tongue. The Soother is more shallow with raised bumps, while the Buddy is designed like a maze to give dogs a bit of a challenge while they eat.

Since Walter has such an affinity for licking, I got the Soother mat. At breakfast, I spread my dogs’ canned food across a third of each mat. It takes them approximately 15 minutes to finish licking all the canned food off.

I use the mats to give them an afternoon snack after their second walk. Since I work from home, they’ve also proven a convenient way to redirect my dogs’ attention when I need to work without disruptions.

This tool is particularly soothing and calming for Walter. After he’s done with his LickiMat, he returns to his spot on the couch. Many times, he sits and “requests” we add more food and licks every possible corner.

How to prepare and clean the mat

Aside from spreading wet dog food across the mat, any type of binding food will work, including bananas and pumpkin puree. Using food with a very sticky texture does make a difference, so you may need to experiment a bit.

caption Many binding foods work well with these mats. source Christine Caplan

The LickiMat can be frozen for even longer enjoyment, and this is one of its best features. If you choose to freeze it, you’ll need to choose an appropriate food texture. Pumpkin doesn’t freeze that well, but low-sodium chicken broth is a wonderful choice.

After use, it can be tossed into the dishwasher. I wash our two mats every evening with the dogs’ food bowls. The mat looks as good as new even after over 100 dishwashing cycles.

The cons

Experts recommend cutting the mat to the size of a pan so your dog cannot carry it around and chew on it. Walter only begins to chew it after he’s completely finished licking the food from it. For this reason, you should supervise your dog when you give them one of these.

The bottom line

You may think you have too many puzzle toys and interactive food products to keep your dog busy. But consider adding the LickiMat to your toolkit. I use ours throughout the day, and if you work remotely, you won’t regret this budget-friendly purchase. Using this mat during conference calls has been a lifesaver for me.

Pros: Lasts much longer than a stuffed Kong, doesn’t frustrate our dogs as some puzzle toys do

Cons: Dogs may chew on it, certain foods work better than others