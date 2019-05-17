Lidl is opening 25 new stores and closing 2 — see if it’s coming to your hometown

caption Lidl is expanding. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Lidl is opening 25 stores in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Lidl will also close two stores in Rockingham and Kinston, North Carolina this summer.

The new stores, which are opening by spring of 2020, will bring Lidl’s US store count to about 100 locations. Lidl had originally planned to open 100 stores by mid-2018.

The discount grocery chain Lidl is opening 25 new US stores within the next year and closing two locations, the company said Friday.

The German-based chain has significantly slowed its store growth since entering the US two year ago. The company had originally planned to open 100 stores in the US by mid-2018.

As Lidl opened its first stores, neighboring rival grocery chains aggressively dropped prices to compete, according to a study conducted by the University of North Carolina’s Kegan-Flagler Business School. This likely impacted Lidl’s early performance.

Lidl US CEO Johannes Fieber said the company remains committed to growing in the US.

“We are committed to long-term growth in the United States and always strive to locate in the most convenient locations for our shoppers,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. “These new stores are part of the next steps in our US expansion.”

Late last year, Lidl acquired nearly 30 Best Market supermarkets in New York and New Jersey.

Some of the new stores will be located in those states, as well as Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The new stores will open by spring of 2020.

Lidl will also close two stores in Rockingham and Kinston, North Carolina this summer.