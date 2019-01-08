One of the world’s largest artificial waterfalls is a 350-foot manmade structure on the side of a Chinese skyscraper. Take a look.

caption This photo taken on July 20, 2018 shows a 350-foot high artificial waterfall on the facade of the Liebian International Building (left) in Guiyang in China’s southwestern Guizhou province. source -/AFP/Getty Images

Guizhou province features the largest waterfall in China.

The province now also includes one of the world’s largest artificial waterfalls, a 350-foot design on the facade of Liebian International Plaza.

Guizhou province in China has the country’s largest waterfall and one of the biggest in Asia.

The region now also features one of the world’s tallest man-made waterfalls, located on the facade of the Liebian International Building in the city of Guiyang. The 350-foot artificial waterfall is the tallest to come down the side of a building.

Liebian International Plaza also includes a hotel, office space, and a shopping mall.

Guizhou is a fast-growing area with multiple huge projects underway. According to CNN, the province features the highest bridge in the world and the largest single-dish radio telescope on the planet.

Take a look at the Liebian International Plaza’s stunning waterfall.

A giant tank on the ground collects rainwater that is used for the waterfall. It takes two hours to prepare for the waterfall to run, and the flow is powered by four water pumps.

caption This photo taken on July 20, 2018 shows a 108-meter-high (350 feet) artificial waterfall on the facade of the Liebian International Building in Guiyang in China’s southwestern Guizhou province. source -/AFP/Getty Images

Running the waterfall for just one hour adds about $120 to the skyscraper’s electricity bill.

caption This photo taken on July 20, 2018 shows a rainbow caused by a 108-meter-high (350 feet) artificial waterfall on the facade of the Liebian International Building in Guiyang in China’s southwestern Guizhou province. source -/AFP/Getty Images

Since getting the waterfall to run is an involved process, officials say they will only turn it on for special occasions.

caption This photo shows a 108-meter-high (350 feet) artificial waterfall on the facade of the Liebian International Building in Guiyang in China’s southwestern Guizhou province. source -/AFP/Getty Images

The waterfall was finished in 2016, but it only ran six times between its completion and July 2018. Officials turned in on for 30 minutes on July 22, 2018, to celebrate the Guiyang International Marathon.

caption An artificial waterfall comes down from an office building on July 20, 2018 in Guiyang, Guizhou Province of China. source VCG/Getty Images

If the waterfall remained turned on for an entire year, it would cost about $1 million. It is nearly 10 feet taller than the Solar City Tower in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which previously held the record for tallest man-made waterfall.

caption This photo taken on July 20, 2018 shows an aerial view of a 108-meter-high (350 feet) artificial waterfall on the facade of the Liebian International Building in Guiyang in China’s southwestern Guizhou province. source -/AFP/Getty Images

The waterfall was built by Ludi Industry Group. Company director Cheng Xiaomao said the company president, Zhou Songtao, wanted to promote Guiyang’s green image. “Guiyang is a city of mountains, and with many trees, just like a forest. He wanted to create a feeling of water and greenery, even when you are surrounded by skyscrapers,” Cheng told the South China Morning Post.

caption This photo taken on July 20, 2018 shows a man walking past the Liebian International Building designed with a 108-meter-high (350 feet) artificial waterfall on its facade in Guiyang in China’s southwestern Guizhou province. source -/AFP/Getty Images

