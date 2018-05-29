2 police officers have reportedly been shot dead in a hostage situation in Belgium

caption Gunshots were heard along rue des Augustins in Liège on Tuesday. source Google Maps

A gunman shot at two police officers and took a woman hostage in Liège, eastern Belgium, on Tuesday morning.

The two policemen have reportedly died alongside a third victim.

The gunman has also reportedly been shot dead as well.

He reportedly shouted “Allahu akbar,” or “God is great.”

Multiple shots were heard along rue des Augustins in downtown Liège around 10:30 a.m. local time, Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported on Tuesday.

An armed man shot at two police officers near a cafe before running into a nearby school and taking a woman hostage, the RTL TV network reported.

Videos posted on social media showed police cars in the city centre as multiple gun shots rung out.

The two police officers and an unidentified passerby have since died, RTL said. The gunman was shot by police and is also reportedly dead.

Another police officer was injured in in a scuffle with the suspect, La Libre newspaper reported. The hostage’s condition is also not known.

The students at the school were not harmed.

The suspect shouted “Allahu akbar,” an Arabic phrase that means “God is great,” a police source told La Libre newspaper.

Public broadcaster Radio Télévision Belge Francophone (RTBF) quoted police as saying the gunman may well have had a terrorist motive.