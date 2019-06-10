Inside the Life Ball, the HIV/AIDS charity event filled with supermodels, drag queens and fashion that rivals the Met Gala

caption Dita Von Teese performs on stage during the Life Ball 2019 show at City Hall on June 08, 2019 in Vienna, Austria. source Michael Gruber/Getty Images

The Life Ball in Vienna, Austria, brings together stars representing the LGBTQ community and beyond for a night of extravagance performance and fashion.

It has donated profits to fund HIV/AIDS projects around the world, and raised $34 billion in the past 26 years.

This year’s gathering will be the last one, because organizers say scientific advances in fighting HIV/AIDS have made it harder to attract sponsors.

Take a look at this year’s event, which took place on Saturday.

The Life Ball, held annually in Vienna, is one of Europe’s largest charity events, bringing together celebrities and LGBTQ icons for a gala with fashion that rivals New York’s Met Gala.

Raising money for HIV and AIDS charities, the Life Ball has raised more than 30 million euros ($34 million) in its 26 years.

But Saturday’s event was the final one, with the organizers saying that scientific advances that have made it possible to live with the disease also mean that the support for HIV/AIDS charity projects “is decreasing both at home and abroad.”

Past attendees at the Life Ball include international celebrities like Elton John, Bill Clinton, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and Lindsay Lohan; Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst; and drag queens Alaska and Violet Chachki.

Here’s a look inside this year’s event:

The Life Ball is held in Vienna’s City Hall every year, shutting down some of the city’s streets.

source JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images

Every year, guests make a grand entrance as thousands gather to watch.

source Robert Schlesinger/Life Ball 2019/Getty Images

The theme of this year’s Life Ball was “United in Diversity. Walking on the yellow brick road towards an end to AIDS.”

source REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The organizers said “extravagant outfits and creative stylings are not only a sign of solidarity, but also an important visual statement that is carried out into the entire world.”

Guests are encouraged to dress up, and can’t enter if they wear casual clothes like jeans, t-shirts, or sneakers.

source Robert Schlesinger/Life Ball 2019/Getty Images

Guests are shown a number performances throughout the night, including an extravagant opening ceremony.

source JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images

Performers at this year’s ball included burlesque star Dita Von Teese…

source Michael Gruber/Getty Images

… and “Eurovision” winner Conchita Wurst.

source JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images

Actress Dianna Brill, who was a muse for Andy Warhol, also took to the stage.

caption Dianne Brill performs during the opening ceremony of the 26th Life Ball in Vienna, Austria, source REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Famous guests included legendary New York City performer Amanda Lepore.

source Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Alaska — in the front wearing orange — the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” also made an appearance.

source Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Actress Katie Holmes spoke at this year’s event, which — like in previous years — will fund HIV/AIDS projects in Austria and around the world.

source REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Previous Life Ball events have benefitted 170 projects around the world.

Gery Keszler, the event’s founder and organizer, said ahead of Saturday’s ball: “We achieved more than we ever dared hope. I am so eternally grateful.”

caption Keszler pictured at Saturday’s Life Ball. source Robert Schlesinger/Getty Images

“It is now time to bring this project to a fitting conclusion,” he said.

Keszler said, however, that there are still “great challenges” facing LGBT communities around the world. “We will continue to take a passionate stand against stigma and exclusion and fly the flag,” he said.

caption Dita von Teese arriving at the ball. source Robert Schlesinger/Life Ball 2019/Getty Images

“There are still great challenges out there – especially in Africa,” Keszler said Saturday, adding that the profits from this year’s ball would go to “regions where the problem is still acute and where we can save lives.”

