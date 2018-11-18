The fabulous life of billionaire Michael Dell, who is once again fighting with Carl Icahn over the future of his company

caption Michael Dell source Getty Images

Michael Dell is once again making headlines as he tries to take his company public again in an unusual and controversial way.

Instead of an IPO, Dell wants to buy the “tracking stock” of VMware for a combo of cash and Dell’s stock. The tracking stock was created when Dell bought VMware’s majority stakeholder EMC as part of that mega $67 billion deal. VMware is publicly traded and the tracking stock gave EMC investors extra value for their portion of VMware’s equity, to encourage them to approve Dell’s offer for EMC, which they did.

The tracking stock is also publicly traded, separate from VMware’s common stock. Buying the tracking stock with Dell’s stock means Dell would instantly become into a public company again, without a traditional IPO.

But this deal initially earned the scorn of multiple hedge fund managers, who say Dell’s offer for the tracking stock is too low.Dell has bowed to the pressure and offered investors more money … a lot more money.

This deal has put Michael Dell back in the bullseye of his old nemesis Carl Icahn, who bought an 8% stake of the tracking stock and had threatened to sue if the offer isn’t either dropped or raised. He wanted Dell to triple the offer, though Dell isn’t raising his offer that by that much.

With an estimated net worth of $27.5 billion, Dell is one of the wealthiest people in the world. From his early career as one of the youngest CEOs of a Fortune 500 company until today, Dell is used to getting his way.

He was only 23 when his company had its IPO in 1988, and soon he was a billionaire.

Dell lives the extravagant life of a successful businessman as well, complete with all of the private planes, summer homes, and sweet rides you’d expect from a billionaire.

Michael Dell was born on Feb. 23, 1965, in Houston, Texas. He was fascinated with gadgets from a young age — when he was 15, he bought one of the first Apple computers and disassembled it to see if he could put it back together.

When he was in high school, he got a job selling newspaper subscriptions. After figuring out how to target an untapped customer base, he made $18,000 in just one year.

Though he was really only interested in computers, Dell entered the University of Texas at Austin as a pre-med student in 1983. He spent his spare time upgrading PCs and selling them from his dorm room, making $180,000 in his first month of business. Though he never came back for his sophomore year of classes, he returned to his dorm for a photo opp in 1999.

Last year, Dell tweeted out his first financial statement from his dorm PC company that he used to convince his parents he didn’t have to go back to college. He sold nearly $1 million worth of computers and, after paying salaries and expenses, made over $198,000 in gross profit.

He officially launched his company in 1984, under the name PC’s Limited. It soon became one of the fastest-growing companies in the country, raking in more than $6 million in sales in its first year of business.

caption Michael Dell 1984 source Dell

He changed the company’s name to Dell Computer Corp. in 1987, and sales continued to soar. It went public in 1988, raising $30 million in its initial public offering. Dell made about $18 million off of the deal, and by 1992, the 27-year-old CEO was the youngest man to ever lead a Fortune 500 company.

In 1988, he went on a blind date with Susan Lieberman, a young fashion designer from Dallas. The two had an instant connection. “Most men I dated talked about themselves a lot and tried to impress me,” Susan told Texas Monthly. “He was the nicest guy I’d ever met.” They were married in October 1989 and together they have four kids.

Susan is a well-liked figure on the Austin social scene. Her fashion designs have caught some attention over the years, too. Back in 2001, she designed the inaugural ball gowns for Jenna and Barbara Bush. She operated a successful boutique in Austin and even had two labels of her own before opening a new fashion brand, Phi, in New York City, which she closed in 2009.



Dell is famously protective of his kids, but they still managed to socialize in tech circles. At one point, his daughter Alexa dated Tinder CEO Sean Rad. She now works as a consultant to startups like Tinder’s competitor Bumble, is engaged to real estate magnate Harrison Refoua, and is known for her high fashion Instagram, with 43,000 followers.

His son, Zack Dell, started following in his dad’s footsteps. In 2014, at age 17, Zach cofounded his own dating startup Thread. Thread later became a photo-sharing app and is no longer around.



The kids shared this photo of their dad with the family dogs.

The family’s 33,000-square-foot home outside of Austin is known by locals as “the Castle” because of its hilltop perch and heavy security presence. The house boasts eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a tennis court, indoor and outdoor pools, and gorgeous views of Lake Austin.



Dell also owns a 6,380-square-foot contemporary ranch house in the nearby hills, where the family keeps Arabian horses. Dell’s 6D Ranch has been controversial, as some have said that he unfairly qualified for a $1 million agricultural tax break because his family and friends sometimes use the land to hunt deer.

caption 6D Ranch source White Construction/Architect: Gwathmey Siege

In 2014, he set a record by paying over $100 million for a penthouse on New York’s Billionaire’s Row. In 2017, he bought a Four Seasons penthouse in Boston, where EMC is based, for $40 million.

source Boston Four Seasons

In 2014, Mr. Dell, 53, spent $100.47 million on a penthouse on New York’s Billionaire’s Row, setting a record for the city’s priciest home purchase, people familiar with the transaction said. Last year, he snapped up a penthouse seeking $40 million at the Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street in Boston.

Dell also reportedly owns a four-story neoclassical home on the exclusive Caribbean island of Anguilla.

But the family spends many of their holidays at the “Raptor Residence,” a seven-bedroom, 18,500-square-foot compound on 4.3 acres of oceanfront tropical paradise in the gated community of Kukio, Hawaii. The home was estimated to be worth a staggering $73 million.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Bing Maps

Dell loved the resort area of Hualalai so much that in 2006, though his investment company MSD Capital, he bought the whole thing— hotel, resort, everything except the private homes — an investment he shares with Walmart billionaire Rob Walton.

caption Four Seasons Resort, Hualalai, Hawaii source Four Seasons Hotels

Dell started MSD Capital in 1998 to manage his family’s wealth. The firm has made investments in a number of companies, including IHOP and Applebee’s parent company, apparel company Phillips-Van Heusen, offshore oil drilling company Independence Contract Drilling, even startups, like HR software company Gusto.

MSD also invests in all sorts of other things. For instance, in 2010, the firm purchased 185,000 vintage photos, one of the most important photography archives of the 20th century, previously owned by the Magnum photo cooperative. The collection was reportedly worth $100 million and it was one of the largest photography transactions in history.

caption “Boy destroying piano” is an example of the type of photos in the Magnum collection. source Wikipedia/Philip Jones Griffiths/ National Library of Wales

Through MSD Capital, Michael Dell also owns a wide variety of real estate in Hawaii, Mexico, and California. The company invests in luxury hotels, commercial and multifamily properties, and land development, and it participates in other real-estate-development funds.



Dell has his fair share of hot wheels as well. His car collection at one point included a 2004 Porsche Boxster …

… a Porsche Carrera GT …

… and a Hummer H2.

He’s owned his share of airplanes too, including a Gulfstream V. Dell reportedly upgraded to a Boeing Dreamliner 787 in 2013 too.

The private plane definitely comes in handy for when Michael and Susan travel for their nonprofit organization. The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation focuses on issues related to underprivileged children, both in the US and around the world.

Since 1999, the Dell’s charitable foundation has given away nearly $1.6 billion to nonprofits and social enterprises in the US, India, and South Africa.

When Hurricane Harvey devastated his home town of Houston in 2017, the couple raised a $100 million fund from 33,000 donors, to pay for rebuilding projects. In its first year, it has distributed half of the money to 156 projects.

source Rebuild Texas Fund

Dell is friends with other tech billionaires. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is a particular buddy. The two of them did a public Fitbit walking challenge in 2014 and Benioff’s team won. But Dell is so competitive (and also a fitness fanatic), that Benioff jokingly suspected that Dell put his Fitbit on his dog to help him score more steps.

caption Michael Dell and Marc Benioff source Fitbit

In 2004, Dell left the helm of his PC company and moved to the chairman role. But in 2007, with Dell’s share of the PC market declining, he shook up management, took the reins as CEO, and never let go again. As the PC market continued to decline, he expanded into bigger new markets through new products and acquisitions.

source REUTERS/Steve Marcus

In 2013, the legendary Texan won a long, often ugly battle to take Dell private, fighting off legendary activist investor Carl Icahn, who wanted to stop the deal, replace the board and fire Dell.

Two years after winning that battle, Dell announced plans to buy EMC for $67 billion, the largest tech acquisition ever. This is EMC CEO Joe Tucci shaking hands with Dell.

source Dell

The financing of a deal this huge was complicated, and at first, skeptics thought it would fall apart in all sorts of ways, citing everything from tax complications to pushback from investors in VMware, a company EMC mostly owned.

But Dell didn’t lose. Instead he catapulted his company into a much bigger one with the purchase of EMC. He is now the leader of the largest private company in the tech industry.

source Mike Nudelman/Business Insider

Dell Technologies earned nearly $80 billion in revenue in its last fiscal year and employs about 145,000 people

caption Michael Dell source Dell

After 5 years as a private company, Dell is about to become public again, if Michael Dell wins this next battle with Carl Icahn. Icahn and other investors want Dell to pay more for the VMware tracking stock, which trades under the symbol “DVMT” because VMware’s regular stock trades for far more. Dell has been pressured into increasing his offer to $120 per share, up from $109 per share and major investors have now said they are on board.

source REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the deal on Dec. 11. If history is any indication, then Dell will get his way with this investor fight, just as he has on all the fights in the past. He’s gone from a PC kingpin to one of the most powerful men in the tech world and nothing seems to stop him ever.