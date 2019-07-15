The LifeStraw personal water filter is an Amazon Prime Day deal for $10 — here’s why everyone should have at least one

source Amazon

LifeStraw is an award-winning bacteria and pathogen filter that tucks neatly into your backpack and remains sealed until you really need it.

We’ve used it in some pretty murky, muck-ridden conditions to make once-non-potable water drinkable.

For the duration of Amazon Prime Day 2019, or until supplies last, you can get the LifeStraw personal water filter for $9.89, which is 43% off.

The LifeStraw is a personal (and portable) water filtration tube that has been serving some of the remotest and most disenfranchised communities around the world. It was in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, Rwanda in 2015, and can be commonly found in the rucksacks of many a member of the United States military. It’s also just a useful device to have on camping and hiking trips.

While it’s not a purifier (which would also filter out any waterborne viruses), it’s about as simple and reliable as it gets in terms of a water filtration system. There are even multiple reviews of the Lifestraw on Amazon by Marines and other members of the armed services stating that they not only personally use it, but that it is now Standard Operation Procedure to equip everyone’s rucksack with one when they deploy.

It requires a bit of work to get started and keep water flowing, but it will do its job, especially in the event of an emergency.

The LifeStraw has also received several awards, including those from Saatchi & Saatchi (2008) and TIME (2005), and was even featured in the Museum of Modern Art. Last year, it was one of Amazon’s most popular Prime Day deals.

So, whether you’re a camper, an all-out adventurer, a doomsday prepper, or simply someone who might, someday, encounter an emergency (which is to say all of us), LifeStraw is worth having in your home, rucksack, bug-out bag, car, or all of the above. The price is certainly right – at least for now.