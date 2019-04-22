You can now sleep inside a lighthouse complete with luxury suites and an infinity pool on a beautiful Spanish island

caption Faro Punta Cumplida in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain. source Floatel

You can now stay inside an active lighthouse with gorgeous, panoramic views of the ocean in La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands.

The 152-year-old lighthouse, called Faro Punta Cumplida, was renovated with three luxury suites by Floatel, a company that creates “hideaways” across Europe.

During their stay, guests have access to an infinity pool, garden, patio, and a minibar at the top of the lighthouse.

Suites start at €350 ($394 USD) per day.

Visitors to Spain’s Canary Islands generally stay on the island of Tenerife. But those looking for a more under-the-radar vacation spot may want to visit the oft-overlooked island of La Palma.

On the northeast coast of this relatively untouched, forest-covered island sits Faro Punta Cumplida, a 152-year-old lighthouse that has recently been renovated into a dreamy hotel.

Floatel, a Berlin-based company that creates “hideaways” across Europe, converted the lighthouse keeper’s quarters into three luxury suites complete with an infinity pool, garden, patio, and a minibar for guests who are willing to make the trek to the top of the lighthouse.

Check out photos of Faro Punta Cumplida‘s luxury suites and stunning panoramic views below.

With their crystal-blue waters, pristine beaches, and gorgeous, mountainous terrain, the Canary Islands are a popular tropical getaway destination for travelers.

caption Road to Playa Nogales at sunset in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain. source Jacinto Marabel Romo/Shutterstock

La Palma, the fifth-largest Canary Island, is a less built-up island covered with forests and volcanoes.

On the northeastern tip of La Palma sits Faro Punta Cumplida, a 152-year-old lighthouse that has recently been renovated into a dreamy hotel.

caption Faro Punta Cumplida in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain. source Floatel

According to its website, Faro Punta Cumplida is one of very few lighthouses in the world with guest accommodations.

Floatel, a Berlin-based company that creates “hideaways” across Europe, converted the lighthouse keeper’s quarters into three luxury suites.

caption Faro Punta Cumplida at sunset. source Floatel

The Atlantic Suite and La Palma Suite can each accommodate two people, while the Farero Suite is equipped to house four guests.

The lighthouse hosts guests in suites that boast sleek interiors.

caption A fireplace in the Farero Suite (left) and the dual bedroom and bathroom fixture in the La Palma Suite (right). source Floatel

The suites are quite an addition to the 152-year-old structure.

The bedrooms are modern and spacious.

caption A bedroom at Faro Punta Cumplida. source Floatel

The modern flair of the suites carries into the sleeping quarters.

And each unit boasts a state-of-the-art kitchen.

caption Kitchen in the Farero Suite. source Floatel

The kitchens come complete with espresso machines, a bar, and all of the necessities for cooking meals.

There are patios surrounding all of the suites.

caption Patio at Faro Punta Cumplida. source Floatel

The patios are an ideal space for guests to meditate and reflect while taking in views of the Atlantic Ocean.

And there’s an infinity pool for any guest looking to take a soak.

caption The infinity pool at Faro Punta Cumplida. source Floatel

From the infinity pool, guests can relax and enjoy the scenic ocean views and sunsets.

You can trek to the top of the lighthouse if you so choose.

caption Stairway to the top of Faro Punta Cumplida and a viewing area from the top. source Floatel

If you’re willing to climb the 158 steps up, you’ll find gorgeous views from the top of Faro Punta Cumplida.

There’s an added bonus to reaching the top of the lighthouse.

caption The top of Faro Punta Cumplida. source Floatel

The Sky High Mini Bar offers guests a glass of wine once they reach the very top.

And guests who want to roam beyond the lighthouse quarters can explore all that La Palma has to offer.

caption Faro Punta Cumplida. source Floatel

From swimming in the sea and hiking through the mountainous terrain to touring banana plantations and visiting local eateries and shops, there is plenty to do, according to the lighthouse hotel’s website.

caption Faro Punta Cumplida. source Floatel

You can find out more or book a reservation here.