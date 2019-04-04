Lights, Camera, Action! Madame Tussauds Singapore launches the NEW Ultimate Film Star Experience with a live side-by-side with Karan Johar

Celebrate the magic at the all-new 2,500 sq ft zone with state-of-the-art interactive experiences

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 April 2019 – Madame Tussauds Singapore officially launched the Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE) today. The launch was officiated by A-lister and iconic television personality, Karan Johar, who unveiled his first and only wax figure at this new zone.

















With Indian cinema culture surging in popularity, the Ultimate Film Star Experience is an exciting 2,500 sq ft interactive experience that aims to bring this vibrancy to life — from the moment guests step into the standalone experience, they will be immersed into the glamorous world of the Indian film industry, replicating a stars own journey through a film set.

Designed with a host of special effects and technology for a truly interactive attraction, visitors will start in the dressing room with Madhuri Dixit, move on to an interactive hologram audition session with Karan Johar, practice their dance moves with Varun Dhawan, act on set with special effects and AR technology, and have many more exciting experiences and discoveries along the way, including exclusive content from our celebrities. Cinematic legends Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra will join the attraction throughout 2019.

In honour of the launch, Karan Johar — famed actor, producer and director unveiled his unique wax figure in Ultimate Film Star Experience. Best known among Indian audiences for his popular celebrity talk show, guests can now do audition with him through the interactive hologram room, as well as getting up close to his wax figure, taking selfies together with his phone he is holding!

“I remember going with my parents to Madame Tussauds as a wide-eyed kid. Unveiling my statue at Madame Tussauds today was a really special moment, made all the more special by my mom’s presence on the occasion,” said Karan Johar.

“Madame Tussauds Singapore is thrilled to launch the new Ultimate Film Star Experience, which will captivate our audiences, whether they are long-time Indian cinema fans, or discovering it for the first time with us. We are very honoured to have Karan Johar here to present his new figure, and have an exciting pipeline of more industry legends and exclusive celebrity content coming your way throughout 2019, so stay tuned,” said Alex Ward, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The event was also supported by The International Indian Film Academy Awards. Andre Timmins, the Founder and Director of IIFA said, “We are proud to be associated with Madame Tussauds for 20 years now in bringing fans closer to beloved stars like Karan Johar. As one of our long serving IIFA advisory board members and most prominent figures in the industry, we are delighted that he is receiving this accolade and taking Indian cinema to new heights with Madame Tussauds. They are playing an excellent role in making visitors experiences even more memorable and enjoyed.”

Dress like a star with Madhuri Dixit

A classic dressing room housed in a trailer starts guests on their journey as budding stars finding the perfect outfit for their movie or premiere. Take the opportunity to snap a photo alongside one of Hindi cinema’s most popular actresses, Madhuri Dixit.

Audition to be a star with Karan Johar

Guests can test their acting chops in front of a holographic projection of exclusive celebrity content from Karan Johar as their family and friends watch on through a live feed outside the audition room. The holographic projection includes prompts from Karan to visitors; encouraging them to strike a pose – from acting angry to frightened and being in love, they’ll get coaching from the veteran.

Experience special effects brought to life with Shahid Kapoor

Bringing to life a classic scene from Indian cinema, fans find themselves in a traditional railway train station in the midst of a digitally generated earthquake made possible with AR technology, audio-visual effects and real-time camera capture.

Have a dance-off with Varun Dhawan

Step into the limelight & dance alongside Varun Dhawan with exclusive celebrity content filmed especially for MTSG. Using Kinect interactive features with real-time camera capture, visitors have the chance to be part of a Bollywood chorus of dancers and have their moves projected directly on a digital wall.





Record your first single with Kareena Kapoor

Rock the mic, make some noise and “record” a single or dub over a film track with Kareena Kapoor.

Star in your own movie poster

Upon finally reaching stardom towards the end of the attraction, fans get to star in movie posters, such as being part of an iconic scene from the Krrish movie.

A star’s interview with Karan Johar on his interactive set

You’ve arrived at stardom! To end the exciting rise to fame, fans can sit with Karan Johar where so many other celebrities have sat before, and take a selfie from his phone.

