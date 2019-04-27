The 7 best places to buy lightweight men’s suits so you don’t overheat

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Haspel

Traditional wool suits can be very hot and uncomfortable during the spring and summer, but lightweight wool, linen, cotton, and even performance suits can provide you with the comfort you need during warmer weather.

We rounded up 7 of our favorite places to buy lightweight suits for spring and summer, including brands like Haspel, Ministry of Supply, Todd Snyder, Indochino, and Bonobos.

When the weather warms up, heavyweight layers like sweaters and flannels get put away in exchange for lighter, more comfortable styles like T-shirts and performance dress shirts. But for men who have to wear a full suit every day of the work week, simply changing the shirt underneath your suit isn’t always enough to achieve true comfort.

Let’s face it. Traditional wool suits aren’t exactly built for comfort. Style and quality oftentimes take precedence, and when it’s hot outside, they can be unbearable to wear. Overheating and sweating profusely is never a good feeling or look in the office, so lightweight options are a must-have during the spring and summer.

By choosing a suit that’s specifically made for warmer weather, you can pull off your best formal looks without baking in the heat. To help point you in the right direction, we rounded up seven of the best places to shop for lightweight suits, along with our favorite styles.

Between these brands, you’ll find suits made of lightweight wool, linen, seersucker, cotton, and performance stretch materials. Whether you’re after something that looks like a traditional suit for the office, or a light and airy pastel suit that’s distinctly seasonal, you’ll find it here.

Indochino

source Indochino

Indochino is leading the industry in made-to-measure suits that men can buy online. Landing spots in our Best Men’s Suits buying guide and our favorite places to buy affordable custom clothing online, we’ve recommended Indochino extensively – and its spring 2019 collection is no exception.

The collection includes a variety of suits are that specifically made for warmer weather. While they’re still made of 100% merino wool, they’re constructed particularly to be lightweight and breathable.

Originally priced at $699 to $799, Indochino suits can be had for as low as $299 with the existing promotion on the site. If you want your more casual spring and summer suits to fit just as well as your favorite custom menswear, then Indochino is the way to go.

Haspel

source Haspel

Our top pick: Cayenne Red Seersucker Suit (Jacket and Pants), $595

In 1908, John Haspel Sr. founded his eponymous menswear brand in New Orleans with the goal of creating clothing that could withstand the southern heat. After observing British men wearing a lightweight and breathable material called seersucker in the warm-weather colonies of India, he decided to create the first seersucker suit. Colonialism aside, it became a hit.

The word seersucker is derived from the Hindi words sheer and shakar, which translates to milk and sugar – two foods that describe the smooth and rough texture of the material’s striped pattern.

At Haspel, you’ll find a wide variety of suits, pants, and even shorts that feature the iconic pattern and material.

Ministry of Supply

source Ministry of Supply

Ministry of Supply is known for re-engineering wardrobe essentials like dress shirts with the input of NASA and MIT scientists, but it was the appearance of its suit in the Guinness Book of World Records that gave it a huge boost in popularity. As the garment worn for the fastest half marathon in a suit, it became clear that the average suit-wearing man could easily achieve comfort and flexibility, even while dressed in formal attire.

Designed to outperform classic wool suits, Ministry of Supply’s suits use four-way stretch materials that are lightweight, breathable, moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant, and machine washable. I doubt you’ll be competing in a foot race every time you wear the suit, but it’s more than adequate for staying cool and comfortable during the hustle and bustle of your work days.

The Velocity Suit Jacket and Dress Pants are sold separately for $495 and $185 respectively, but you’ll save $100 when you buy them together.

The Kinetic Blazer and Pants are sold separately for $325 and $145 respectively, but you’ll save $70 when you buy them together.

J.Crew

source J.Crew

J.Crew has been in the fashion retail industry for decades, but its first suit was introduced in 2008. Whether you prefer slim or classic fits, J.Crew has managed to create suits that almost always fit true to size, making it the type of garment you can wear without needing too many heavy alterations. While the now-famous Ludlow suit comes in stretch seersucker, cotton, linen, and Italian chino, you’ll also find the newer Destination suit, which uses a combination of the already lightweight seersucker and COOLMAX, a breathable, moisture wicking technology.

The Ludlow starts at $266 and the Destination suit is priced at $356 for full suits. If you’re interested in the jacket or pants only, they can be bought separately.

Todd Snyder

source Todd Synder

Drawing much of its influence from the New York City style scene, Todd Snyder’s eponymous brand covers the full gamut of modern menswear with everything from tasteful streetwear styles to elegant formal design. The brand recently launched a new summer suiting collection for those shopping for the latter. In very contemporary styling, the collection includes linen, seersucker, and tropical wool (the brand’s version of lightweight wool).

Full suits start at $596, but if you only want the jacket or pants, they can be purchased separately.

Bonobos

source Bonobos

With the ethos of a startup and the backing of a huge corporation like Walmart, Bonobos is easily the most popular and fastest-growing premium menswear brand on the market right now. If you’re a long-time Insider Picks reader, you’ve likely heard about, if not already shopped at Bonobos for casual and business casual pieces like chinos and button-ups, but the brand also has a huge selection of suits – everything from classic wool to extremely elegant tuxedos.

In the lightweight suits category, you’ll find a variety of wool, stretch cotton, and chambray suits. Starting at $500, Bonobos lightweight suits aren’t the cheapest option out there, but the quality makes up for it.

Brooks Brothers

source Brooks Brothers

We named the Brooks Brothers 1818 suit the best overall suit you can buy for its timelessness and versatility, but if you’re in need of a suit that’s specifically made for warmer weather, you’ll find those, too.

Brook Brother’s warm-weather collection features traditional-looking cotton suits, airy linen suits, and uniquely-styled seersucker suits. While prices start at $498, certain Brooks Brothers suits can be very expensive with this rust-colored cotton and satin suit coming in at $1,698.