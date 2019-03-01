LiHO is selling its milk tea in a ‘teh peng’ plastic bag for less than a dollar – and yes, you can add pearls

Instagram / LiHO Tea

What is a cup of milky bubble tea without its signature tapioca pearls called? Why, teh peng, of course.

Other than the pearls, there is very little difference between the two forms of milk tea – the most significant being the way in which they are served. While bubble tea shops present the drink in an Insta-worthy cup, the local kopitiam serves it in a simple plastic bag.

With its fuss-free appearance and red handle, the kopitiam’s plastic bag used to store drinks is unique to this part of the world, and representative of the no-frills culture Asians adopt when it comes to their food.

But Singapore-based bubble tea brand LiHO Tea is now blurring the lines and combining the two. Instead of presenting milk tea in cups, LiHO Tea is now serving it in plastic bags, according to its Instagram post on Thursday (Feb 28).

Priced at S$0.90 (US$0.67), this product costs even less than many teh pengs at hawker centres.

And yes, you can still add pearls into your milk tea by paying S$0.50, according to LiHO Tea’s replies in the post’s comments section.

Instagram / LiHO Tea

For now, LiHO’s plastic bag milk tea is only available at the LiHO Tea & Coffee outlet in Suntec City Level Two, from 2pm to 6pm on weekdays.

Read also: