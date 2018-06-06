LikeCoin Successfully Closes $5.4 million after Major Success in Token Sale

Announces Listing on QRYPTOS, Major Cryptocurrency Exchange

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 June 2018 – LikeCoin ( http://like.co/ ), a blockchain protocol that realigns creativity with recognition for independent content creators worldwide, announces that it has successfully closed USD $5.4 million during its public sale round.









Vision of the token campaign was firmly welcomed as investors flocked to the project. The project has achieved 180 percent of its original target, with 7562.26 Ethereum (“ETH”) raised and over 360 million LikeCoin tokens (“LIKE”) sold.

The successful token campaign will further LikeCoin’s goal of driving content creators to create and share content under global commons of openness and collaboration. “We are ecstatic to see the overwhelming support that our token sale has received from our community and supporters, who believe in our project and vision,” said Kin Ko, co-founder of LikeCoin.

Powered by its exceptional Proof of Creativity mechanism and blockchain smart contract, LikeCoin will incentivize creators and drive broader adoption by distribution platforms and service providers in its LikeCoin ecosystem.

All the tokens have been distributed to contributors. The unsold tokens will be transferred to an ecosystem development pool for creator bonus and other community uses. The first bonus scheme for content creators will be launched in the coming month.

LikeCoin To Be Listed on QRYPTOS

The LikeCoin token is now listed with the ticker “LIKE” on a major cryptocurrency exchange QRYPTOS. The listing comes in line with LikeCoin’s plans to support liquidity of LIKE.

‘LIKE’ tokens will be listed on a quickly developing exchange QRYPTOS, which is a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform launched by QUOINE in June 2017. QRYPTOS is a licensed crypto exchange, operating under the supervision of the Japanese Financial Services Agency. QRYPTOS will be merging with QUOINEX, another exchange powered by QUOINE in July, and will support fiat currency from then onwards.

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver excellent financial services for its customers.

Following the listing, LIKE will be priced against BTC, ETH and QASH.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin aims to reinvent the “Like” by realigning creativity and recognition. LikeCoin enables attribution and cross-application collaboration on creative contents. With a reinvented Like button and its unique LikeRank algorithm, LikeCoin traces content footprint and recognition creators by proof of creativity mechanism.