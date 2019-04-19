Everyone’s talking about Lil Dicky’s star-studded ‘Earth’ music video — here’s every celebrity and who they’re playing

caption Lil Dicky’s “Earth” music video features plenty of celebrities. source Lil Dicky/YouTube

Rapper Lil Dicky (whose real name is David Burd) released a star-studded music video to coincide with the release of his new song called “Earth.” The song was created in an effort to consider the effects of climate change and encourage people to do their parts to save the environment.

In the animated music video, artists like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry appear as different animals, like zebras and lion cubs. The track also features Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, the Backstreet Boys, John Legend, Psy, Bad Bunny, and Kris Wu.

Here are the celebrities who appear in the music video compared to what they look like in real life.

Justin Bieber stars as a baboon.

In the song, the animal says that he’s “like a man, just less advanced.”

Ariana Grande plays a zebra with bangs and long lashes.

“No one knows what I do, but I look pretty cool,” she says.

Halsey portrays a lion cub “that’s always getting licked.”

The cub and two lions feast on the zebra in the music video.

Zac Brown appears in the video as a cow.

Brown is the lead singer of the country group called the Zac Brown Band.

Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie plays a pig.

He’s seen sitting in a puddle of mud.

Singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld plays a mushroom.

She calls herself a “common fungus.”

Rapper Wiz Khalifa stars as a “disgruntled skunk.”

He sprays Lil Dicky in the music video.

Snoop Dogg portrays a marijuana plant.

He says that he can “get you f—ed up.”

Kevin Hart stars as Kanye West.

He appears in the same scene as Snoop Dogg’s plant.

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine portrays a vulture.

He dances from side to side and says that the animals “feed on the dead.”

Shawn Mendes plays a rhino.

He sings that he’s “horny as heck.”

Charlie Puth’s giraffe doesn’t understand why he has such a long neck.

Giraffes are the tallest land animals.

Sia stars as a kangaroo.

She hops around all day.

Miley Cyrus plays an elephant.

She says that she has “junk in my trunk.”

Lil Jon portrays an orange and red clam.

The rapper’s real name is Jonathan Smith.

British singer Rita Ora howls as a wolf.

Ora is also going to be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie, “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.”

Miguel stars as a squirrel.

He says that he’s just “looking for my next nut.”

Katy Perry appears as a pony with a platinum mane.

She calls herself “just a freak horse.”

Lil Yachty appears as HPV.

He warns people not to let him in.

Ed Sheeran portrays a cuddly koala.

“I sleep all the time. So what? It’s cute,” he says in the song.

Leonardo DiCaprio appears as himself, on a boat and carrying a globe.

With the proceeds from the music video, Lil Dicky is going to team up with the actor’s foundation, called The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, to determine what causes the money should be invested in.

Watch the “Earth” music video here.