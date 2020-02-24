Lil Nas X crashed a stranger’s wedding at Disney World and danced to ‘Old Town Road’ with the bride

caption Lil Nas X ran in holding hands with the bride. source Lil Nas X/Twitter

Lil Nas X surprised wedding guests at Disney World as he ran into the reception venue to his hit song “Old Town Road.”

The rapper shared a video on Twitter that showed him running in while holding hands with the bride and captioned it: “just crashed a wedding at Disney World.”

Guests can be heard cheering with one excitedly saying: “What the f—- is even happening right now?!”

just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD — nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020

In the video, Lil Nas X can be seen running in wearing his iconic cowboy hat while holding hands with the bride.

Wedding guests can be heard cheering with one person turning to the camera and saying: “What the f— is even happening right now?”

In a separate video, Lil Nas X can be seen teaching the bride some dance moves to his song before shaking a man’s hand and waving good-bye.

My brother just sent me this. I am so freaking jealous!!! You can come crash my wedding in September too if you want @LilNasX ????????❤ https://t.co/Zi5O3yRhGo pic.twitter.com/IWUdzz3ilg — Kat Rose (@KatRose222) February 23, 2020

The young rapper recently won two Grammy Awards for “Old Town Road,” which features Billy Ray Cyrus, taking home best pop duo/group performance and best music video.

The hit track also set a record for the longest-running song at the No.1 spot on Billboard Hot 100.

