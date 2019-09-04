Lil Nas X explains why he came out when he was on top of the music game — and his fans are defending his choice

caption Lil Nas X at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Lil Nas X talked about why he chose to come out at the height of his career on an episode of LeBron James’ new HBO talk show “The Shop.”

After the “Old Town Road” rapper explained that he grew up “to hate this s—,” in reference to being gay, comedian Kevin Hart interjected and asked why.

Lil Nas said that “if you’re really from the hood, you know,” and added that he wanted to show that “the cool dude with the song on top of everything” coming out meant it “doesn’t really matter.”

When a clip of the episode was posted on Twitter, the “Old Town Road” rapper’s fans began to defend him and call out Hart for coming on too strong.

Lil Nas X got candid about why he chose to come out as gay on an episode of HBO’s “The Shop” – and his fans have taken to Twitter to defend him.

On the talk show, which is executive produced by NBA superstar LeBron James, Lil Nas was joined by a few guests including actor and comedian Kevin Hart and the show’s co-creator Paul Rivera.

After taking about Lil Nas’ success on the charts, Rivera asked the “Old Town Road” rapper why he felt it was “necessary” to reveal his sexuality.

“It’s not like that ‘being forced,’ it’s just knowing that growing up, I’m growing up to hate this s—, I’m not suppose to…” Lil Nas said before Hart interjected.

“Hate what?” Hart said.

“Homosexuality, gay people,” Lil Nas said. When Hart asked why, Lil Nas explained even further.

“Come on now, if you’re really from the hood, you know,” Lil Nas said. “So it’s like, for me, the cool dude with the song on top of everything to say this – any other time, ‘I’m doing this for attention,’ in my eyes. But if you’re doing this while you’re at the top, you know it’s for real and it’s showing it doesn’t really matter, I guess.”

.@lilnasx speaks the truth about his choice to come out while at the top. More of The Shop on @HBO now! pic.twitter.com/wETNaPUU5t — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 4, 2019

After a clip of the moment was posted on Twitter, many fans praised Lil Nas for speaking his truth.

It’s got to be so hard to be in a room of alpha Male straight black men and still speak your truth as a young gay kid. But what lil nas x said pic.twitter.com/qYnaIJV9wv — VogueChild (@VogueChilee) September 4, 2019

Is anyone gonna mention how lil nas x is really just the best guy on twitter at this point — JuJu_Bee (@JuJin00) September 4, 2019

Lil Nas X bodied this though https://t.co/SIbLMR9zf3 — link in bio (@JSTRNGS) September 4, 2019

Others were upset that he had to explain himself in the first place, mirroring Lil Nas’ comments about growing up and struggling with his sexuality as a black man.

The question why is it necessary. You know why because let’s be real in the our community it’s look down upon. And shamed for being anything but what is considered normal. It was necessary for him to tell his truth and live in it proudly and not fake for the world . — Nicki_Nicki_Nicki (@All_NickiMinaj) September 4, 2019

His meek “homosexuality” & “come on now” break my heart every time I hear it. Black boys aren’t allowed to be gay & bi & queer ultimately because it’s not represented. The mainstream black community doesn’t know what that looks like. — David (@Dreams_on_Paper) September 4, 2019

Maybe is just me but— I’m triggered for for Lil Nas X; they’re not being homophobic, but these men are out here acting like homophobia is gone therefore Nas didn’t or shouldn’t have come out. At the end of the day Lil Nas X can do whatever HE wants with HIS life. pic.twitter.com/jR9XECRIC2 — Commander Slay (@natayiu) September 4, 2019

Hart, who apologized for homophobic jokes he made during his stand-ups earlier this year, made a point to tell Lil Nas that “in no way, shape or form” he had to defend who he is (a part that wasn’t in the clip shared to Twitter).

However, some people on Twitter thought the comedian came on too strong, especially due to his previous homophobic jokes.

"He said he was gay. So what!" Kevin Hart knows exactly what the "so what" is here and why a young black boy would closet his sexuality until he believed it was safe. Why not simply listen, give @LilNasX the space and defer=”defer”ence to tell his own story… https://t.co/8nY9cHPftP — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) September 4, 2019

Kevin Hart acting like he doesn’t know why Lil Nas X would be scared to come out is like someone who stole the thing you lost helping you look for it. https://t.co/ZmfRNMktel — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) September 4, 2019

LMAOOOOOOOO at Kevin Hart acting confused and fixing his dumb ass mouth to ask Lil Nas X why he would have homophobic thoughts as a kid.

Uhhhhh, I dont know, maybe cuz SOME people make jokes about beating up their gay children?? FOH#TheShopHBO — Amir Talai (@AmirTalai) September 4, 2019