Fans are speculating that Lil Nas X came out as gay after the rapper posted cyptic tweets

“Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X told fans in a tweet on Sunday to “listen closely” to “C7osure (You Like),” the last track on his recently debuted EP.

His tweet also features a rainbow emoji (????), which has fans speculating about his sexuality.

According to lyric website Genius, the lyrics to “C7osure” are being interpreted as Lil Nas X preparing to say something about himself to friends or family.

Lil Nas X hasn’t explicitly said anything about his sexuality, but he is acknowledging the rumors on Twitter.

Fans of Lil Nas X think he might have come out as LGBTQ+ after he posted cryptic tweets in reference to rumors about his sexuality.

In a tweet on Sunday that asks followers “to listen closely to” “C7osure (You Like),” the last track on his recently debuted EP, the “Old Town Road” singer refers to “this month” with a rainbow emoji in a way that fans think implies the song is about Pride month.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more [sic]” Lil Nas X tweeted. “But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. ????????✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

According to Genius, the lyrics to “C7osure” are interpreted as “Nas telling someone he loves (maybe, his fans or his family) that he needs to grow, even if their worries are still holding him back.”

Fans speculate that lyrics like “This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old” are Lil Nas X coming out on the last day of Pride month.

James Charles replied to Lil Nas X’s tweet with “really happy for u dude” and “The Ellen Show’s” Kalen Allen tweeted “WE GOT YOU BOO!” and rainbow hearts, while a fan tweeted “making history for people like us.”

WE GOT YOU BOO! ❤️???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/y5kRKk7KOc — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) June 30, 2019

Lil Nas X also responded “lmfaooo” to a joke about the meaning behind “Old Town Road” lyrics if the singer was gay.

Most recently, Lis Nas X tweeted the cover of his EP with a close-up of rainbow lights on a building in the background of the cover art.

“Deadass thought I made it obvious,” he said.

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Lil Nas X also retweeted a screenshot from one of his music videos which zooms in on a rainbow-colored shadow on his neck.

Absolutely no one:@LilNasX : i thought it was obvious pic.twitter.com/JHAnLL7Kvo — rosemary (@Rolocolen) July 1, 2019

As of Sunday evening, “Lil Nas X coming out” is a suggested search term on Twitter, where tweets celebrated the assumption that the singer had come out as gay.

Lil Nas X, a black rapper and new artist with the #1 song on the Hot 100 for the twelfth week running, coming out as gay on the last day of Pride month is so fucking incredible words cannot express pic.twitter.com/PTkdVyXVRX — lmknth (@lmknth) June 30, 2019

Earlier Sunday, Lil Nas X performed at Glastonbury music festival during Miley Cyrus’ set with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for their remix of “Old Town Road.”

Lil Nas X did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.