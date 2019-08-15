Lil Nas X says he was scared of losing fans by coming out as gay but was ‘pushed by the universe’

caption Lil Nas X shot to fame with his country/hip-hop single “Old Town Road.” source Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X said in a recent interview with Time magazine that he didn’t initially plan to come out due to homophobia in the music industry.

“I know the people who listen to [country] the most, and they’re not accepting of homosexuality,” Lil Nas told the magazine.

But the rapper added that he felt “pushed by the universe” to come out during Pride month after seeing rainbow flags and couples holding hands.

Lil Nas X said in a recent interview that he didn’t initially plan to come out as gay, in part due to his fear of alienating some of his fans.

The rapper, who went viral was his hit “Old Town Road,” said he’d been taught from a young age that homosexuality “is never going to be OK,” and told Time magazine that he was afraid of losing fans if he came out.

Lil Nas told the magazine that Pride month ended up motivating him to open up about his sexuality.

“In June, I’m seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands – little stuff like that,” the rapper said, adding, “I never would have [come out] if I wasn’t in a way pushed by the universe.”

After coming out to his father and sister, Lil Nas shared his news to Twitter near the end of June.

“Deadass thought I made it obvious,” the rapper tweeted, referencing a rainbow on one of his album covers.

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, Lil Nas urged to listen closely to his song “c7osure,” in which he seemingly alludes to his sexuality.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,” Lil Nas said in his tweet. “But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. ????????✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Despite Lil Nas’ fears, “Old Town Road” remains the longest-running number-one hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, despite being removed from Billboard’s country chart at first.

The rapper has seemed to embrace his decision to come out, tweeting in late July, “Wow man last year I was sleeping on my sister’s floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from daily headaches, now I’m gay.”

wow man last year i was sleeping on my sisters floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from daily headaches, now i’m gay. — nope (@LilNasX) July 28, 2019

You can read the full interview with Lil Nas X at Time.