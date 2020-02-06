Lil Nas X pays homage to ‘Saw,’ ‘The Matrix,’ and Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ in his surreal new music video

- source
- Lil Nas X/YouTube
- Lil Nas X released his surreal new music video for “Rodeo” on Thursday.
- The video begins with a reference to the horror movie “Saw,” when Lil Nas X picks up a phone and hears a voice say, “I wanna play a game.”
- He then becomes some sort of monster and dances on a moonlit street, recalling Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
- Later, the legendary “Illmatic” rapper Nas – or “OG Nas,” as the “Panini” singer calls him – shows up in “The Matrix”-inspired garb and offers up a red pill or a blue pill.
- “I felt like there have definitely been some words around me having Nas’ name within my own,” Lil Nas X previously told Insider. “So, I felt like this would squash that down and also be a nice song, which it is.”
