Lil Nas X recreated a video of himself from exactly 1 year ago and it really shows how much his life has changed

Lil Nas X recreated a video of himself eating pizza from exactly one year ago, about one month after he released “Old Town Road.”

“I’m at, you know, 3K on Instagram, 2K on YouTube, not even 1K followers on Spotify yet I don’t think,” he says in the first video. “But I’m gonna hit y’all back a year from now, and you know, we gon’ see where I’m at.”

In the second video, he says he now has 5 million followers on Instagram, 8 million on YouTube, and “around 30 million Spotify listeners.”

“It’s been a year, and I just wanna give a big thank you to everybody who’s helped me get to where I am,” he says, “and I’ll be back with you guys 10 years from now and we’ll see where I’m at.”

Lil Nas X recently marked his record-breaking 2019 by recreating a video he made exactly one year ago.

In his first video, the pajama-clad rapper eats a slice of pizza while talking to the camera

this video is exactly 1 year old

(watch til the end) pic.twitter.com/au8PB4v8Hi — nope (@LilNasX) January 8, 2020

On Wednesday, Lil Nas X posted a new video in the same format: Wearing a chic all-white outfit and white sunglasses, he sat down with a slice of pizza.

and this was today pic.twitter.com/6e1QhUP9z3 — nope (@LilNasX) January 8, 2020

The 20-year-old artist, born Montero Lamar Hill, first released “Old Town Road” independently online in December 2018, just as the “yeehaw agenda” meme was about to hit its peak on social media.

The song caught the attention of popular TikTok accounts and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon.

Lil Nas X released the “Old Town Road” remix, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, four months later in April. It went on to smash the Billboard Hot 100 record for longest running No. 1 song, topping the chart for an unprecedented 19 weeks. It also became the fastest song ever to be certified diamond by the RIAA.

The 20-year-old also topped his historic year with six Grammy nominations, including record of the year for “Old Town Road.”