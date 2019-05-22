Country music fans are upset that denim brand Wrangler has collaborated with Lil Nas X

caption Lil Nas X is seen performing at the Hollywood Palladium on May 9. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Lil Nas X teamed up with Wrangler for a collaboration featuring shorts, jeans, and T-shirts.

The line was inspired by one of Lil Nas X’s lyrics in “Old Town Road,” in which he says: “Cowboy hat from Gucci, Wrangler on my booty.”

Many fans celebrated the collaboration when Wrangler announced in on Instagram, but some people accused the brand of “ruining the cowboy name.”

Some people even said they would boycott the brand over the collaboration.

WRANGLER JUST PARTNERED WITH LIL NAS X AND THE RACIST ARE MAD GO BUY UP ALL THE WRANGLER LIL NAS X COLLAB JEANS YOU CAN PEOPLE SUPPORT DIVERSITY pic.twitter.com/gwH2G7dULj — tyler (@tylerujhazy) May 21, 2019

“True cowboys that actually wear wranglers will not wear these or care anything about the stupid song,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Wrangler has been the jean brand of outdoorsmen, farmers, and workers. I don’t think this is a good campaign to run for this jean brand.”

Some people even said they wouldn’t buy the brand anymore.

I’ve been scrolling through these racist obsessed “cowboys” soooooo upset at the wrangler x lil Nas collection, I mean these god damn avi’s have me rolling. pic.twitter.com/wdKuU68P4O — Cam (@cammakid) May 21, 2019

“If you have any sense, you’ll stop production and burn what’s left. Or go ahead and join Levi’s on the list of jeans not to buy,” one social media user said. “I don’t buy anything made by Levi’s after their gun control stance. I’ll stop buying Wranglers just as quick for this nonsense.”

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remix, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, has been at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 for seven weeks, and was also seriously popular on TikTok, thanks to the “Yeehaw Agenda.”

The trap-country fusion song was previously removed from Billboard’s Hot Country chart in March because it did “not embrace enough elements” of the genre.

People in the country music world were split on the song, with some saying it was not country, and others, including Cyrus, jumping to support the Atlanta rapper for blending genres.

The outcry over its position on the Billboard Hot Country list prompted a conversation about the the genre’s Nashville roots and questions of discrimination against people of color within the genre.

Wrangler has not responded to INSIDER’s request for comment about the recent collaboration, but did reply to many of its criticizers on Instagram.

The brand told one person: “The Wrangler Lil Nas X collection is a limited-edition collection created to celebrate this era of music, culture, and style.”

In another comment, the brand said: “Since 1947, we’ve offered jeans for a variety of wearers and occasions. Our western heritage and offering quality product for all wearers will always be the very heart of the brand.”