People are criticizing rapper Lil Pump for using racist Chinese stereotypes in his new song

Rapper Lil Pump released a video teaser for a new song where he raps racist lyrics and makes mocking gestures in his choreography.

He’s being widely criticized for it.

A rap group reportedly affiliated with China’s communist party released a diss track against him.

Rapper Lil Pump is under criticism for a video posted to Instagram where he teases a new song that includes racist lyrics and performs choreographed dance moves that mock Chinese people.

Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, is an 18-year-old Colombian-American rapper popular among teens. He rose to fame by releasing singles on SoundCloud and has more than 17 million followers on Instagram.

On Monday, he posted an Instagram video touting his upcoming song “Butterfly Doors.” The lyrics reference common racist tropes about Chinese people, like “ching chong” and “Smoking on dope, they call me Yao Ming ’cause my eye real low.” In the choreography, Pump pulls his eyelids to the side, a gesture often used to mock Asians.

Pump was widely criticized for the video. On Twitter, comedian-actress Awkwafina mocked him in a now-deleted tweet.

“Always nice to hear a new song with a Ching Chong adlib. Guess it’s better than ‘eyes chink’ like some other verses I’ve heard. But can we at least think of some more creative racist epithets? @lilpump,” she wrote.

Other people slammed the rapper for the lyrics.

CD Rev, a Chinese rap group with reported ties to China’s Communist party, released a diss track “F— Lil Pump” in response to Pump’s song. The track went viral on the Chinese social media network Weibo. The lyrics to that track include racist phrases and a slur mocking people with disabilities.

A representative for Lil Pump didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.