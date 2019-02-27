Lil Xan and his pregnant girlfriend have been accused of showing fake ultrasound pictures on their YouTube vlog

- source
- YouTube
- Rapper Lil Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, and his girlfriend, Annie Smith, have been accused of faking ultrasound photos.
- The couple shared ultrasound photos of their unborn child in a YouTube video on Friday.
- In the video, Smith said that she is about nine weeks pregnant, which she said was “a little bit further along than we thought.”
- Leanos, 22, and Smith announced the pregnancy five months after Leanos broke up with Noah Cyrus.
Rapper Lil Xan and his girlfriend Annie Smith have been accused of sharing fake ultrasound photos of their unborn child.
Lil Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, and Smith shared ultrasound photos of their child on their YouTube vlog in a video titled “FIRST BABY PICTURES!!” on Friday.
The couple, both of whom are 22, announced Smith was pregnant earlier in February, just five months after Leanos split from Noah Cyrus.
In the video published on Friday, Smith showed the camera ultrasound photos saved on her phone said she was about nine weeks pregnant.
“I went to the doctor’s yesterday for a different reason, and they ended up … checking up on the baby, and we found out we were a little bit further along than we thought … this is the baby at nine weeks,” she said.
Read more: Lil Xan says he’s expecting his first child just months after splitting with Noah Cyrus
While some fans congratulated the couple, others accused them of faking the ultrasound photos.
One user claimed that one of the couple’s photos looked similar to a photo that appears in a Google search for “week 9 ultrasound.”
lil xan really thought he got us with this fake pregnancy bullshit. google “9 week ultrasound” and the photo he shows at 6:06 is literally the 8th result????https://t.co/gjEvDdV7dG pic.twitter.com/YBdUvvckpF
— maddie {ghoon}???? (@KatyasTinyHands) February 23, 2019
“lil xan & annie smith’s baby” vs. “9 week ultrasound” google image search… lmao pic.twitter.com/fppsHLoQgj
— Brianne Boettcher (@BreeBoettcher) February 23, 2019
Except the ultrasound photos on their YouTube video are fake…. pic.twitter.com/LP58D9SsPf
— Carly (@captncarly) February 23, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Thoughts? – Okay so, I usually don’t put too much of my input on my posts but literally what the fuck? like actually what the whole fuck ?? I don’t know anything about pregnancies and ultrasounds so pardon me if there’s some perfectly reasonable explanation for this but these photos literally line up perfectly. Now I know everyone’s gonna say it, but I don’t think Annies crazy or she’s lying to diego. She cant fake pissing on a stick and it being positive and fake a growing stomach and fake going to the doctors with him for an ultrasound. That’s literally impossible, So if they’re lying about this it’s both of them. Even though I reallyyy wanna believe they wouldn’t lie about things like this something I noticed is ?? They never showed the engagement ring, or more specifically they never showed the pregnancy test, and I know you’re not obligated to but most couples do ? They also didn’t show any pictures of her getting the ultrasound done. Again I’m not saying any of this is unusual but it shows there’s no proof of any of this and puts the possibility of this being completely fake, still out there. – – – #lilxan#drama#tea#diegoleanos#xanarchy#news#heartbreaksoldier#xanxiety
Smith told E! News that she did not fake the photos, and accused a fan of photoshopping one of the images she shared.
“When I posted my YouTube video with my ultrasound pictures, a girl (I’m not going to comment on who) photoshopped them with another persons name, year, birthday etc, and uploaded them to Google,” she said.
She said she is “disappointed” that the rumor is “floating around.”
“I’m traveling and stressed at the moment so I think for the baby and myself it’s best to stay in a positive environment,” she told E! News. “I really am just staying off the internet for the time being because it’s really sad for me to see these things.”
- Read more about pregnancies:
- There has been a disturbing rise in the maternal death rate in the US, and experts say it’s the most dangerous developed country to give birth in
- More women are using marijuana while pregnant, but doctors aren’t sure how it might affect their babies
- 16 award-winning photos capture what it’s really like to give birth, from pain to pure joy
- Depression affects as many as 1 in 7 new moms, but health experts just recommended an effective treatment that could prevent it