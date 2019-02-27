Lil Xan and his pregnant girlfriend have been accused of showing fake ultrasound pictures on their YouTube vlog

caption Lil Xan and Annie Smith revealed ultrasound photos on YouTube. source YouTube

Rapper Lil Xan and his girlfriend Annie Smith have been accused of sharing fake ultrasound photos of their unborn child.

Lil Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, and Smith shared ultrasound photos of their child on their YouTube vlog in a video titled “FIRST BABY PICTURES!!” on Friday.

The couple, both of whom are 22, announced Smith was pregnant earlier in February, just five months after Leanos split from Noah Cyrus.

In the video published on Friday, Smith showed the camera ultrasound photos saved on her phone said she was about nine weeks pregnant.

“I went to the doctor’s yesterday for a different reason, and they ended up … checking up on the baby, and we found out we were a little bit further along than we thought … this is the baby at nine weeks,” she said.

While some fans congratulated the couple, others accused them of faking the ultrasound photos.

One user claimed that one of the couple’s photos looked similar to a photo that appears in a Google search for “week 9 ultrasound.”

lil xan really thought he got us with this fake pregnancy bullshit. google “9 week ultrasound” and the photo he shows at 6:06 is literally the 8th result????https://t.co/gjEvDdV7dG pic.twitter.com/YBdUvvckpF — maddie {ghoon}???? (@KatyasTinyHands) February 23, 2019

“lil xan & annie smith’s baby” vs. “9 week ultrasound” google image search… lmao pic.twitter.com/fppsHLoQgj — Brianne Boettcher (@BreeBoettcher) February 23, 2019

Except the ultrasound photos on their YouTube video are fake…. pic.twitter.com/LP58D9SsPf — Carly (@captncarly) February 23, 2019

Smith told E! News that she did not fake the photos, and accused a fan of photoshopping one of the images she shared.

“When I posted my YouTube video with my ultrasound pictures, a girl (I’m not going to comment on who) photoshopped them with another persons name, year, birthday etc, and uploaded them to Google,” she said.

She said she is “disappointed” that the rumor is “floating around.”

“I’m traveling and stressed at the moment so I think for the baby and myself it’s best to stay in a positive environment,” she told E! News. “I really am just staying off the internet for the time being because it’s really sad for me to see these things.”